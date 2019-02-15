Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Ferrari Launch / Breaking news

Ferrari launches its 2019 Formula 1 car

shares
comments
Ferrari launches its 2019 Formula 1 car
By:
1h ago

Ferrari has unveiled its 2019 Formula 1 car at a launch event in Italy with a tweaked red and black livery.

The Maranello team has improved to become a regular challenger to Mercedes over the past two seasons but is still bidding to end a title drought that stretches more than a decade.

Ferrari's new car, the SF90 to commemorate the manufacturer's 90th anniversary in 2019, has been revealed in a red and black livery.

Read Also:

Mission Winnow branding remains on the front and rear wings, nose and engine cover as a nod to primary sponsor Philip Morris International's new-technology initiative.

However, it is now present in black instead of white like when it first appeared in late-2018.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel remains with the team for a fifth season but will now be joined by highly-rated youngster Charles Leclerc, who replaces Kimi Raikkonen.

Ferrari has also shaken up its hierarchy, with former chief technical officer Mattia Binotto promoted to team principal in place of Maurizio Arrivabene.

Binotto said at the launch that it will be "very intense, hard work" to get ready for the season but said "we are all focused and very excited to start".

Of his new role, he said: "It's simply looking ahead. I don't think there is much to think about.

"Just do what you need to do and try to do it your best."

Binotto and both drivers were joined by Ferrari chairman John Elkann, vice-chairman Piero Ferrari and CEO Louis Camilleri.

Addressing attendees at the launch and those watching online, Camilleri said: "This year is an important one for we celebrate our 90th anniversary as the Scuderia Ferrari was born in Modena in 1929.

"It's an important milestone as we continue to be inspired and guided by the vision of our founder Enzo Ferrari.

"We fully understand as a team we carry the hopes, expectation and pride of an entire nation and millions of fans across the world.

"It's a responsibility we gladly accept. Last season was our best in the last 10 years, yet we fell short of our objectives.

"Such a setback is never easy to swallow, but I assure you we look ahead with strong commitment and determination."

Next article
Fittipaldi gets Haas F1 pre-season test runs

Previous article

Fittipaldi gets Haas F1 pre-season test runs

Next article

Gallery: Ferrari's latest Formula 1 challenger

Gallery: Ferrari's latest Formula 1 challenger
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Ferrari Launch
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

New Ferrari F1 car features "extreme" solutions Ferrari Launch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Ferrari F1 car features "extreme" solutions

28m ago
Gallery: Ferrari's latest Formula 1 challenger Article
Formula 1

Gallery: Ferrari's latest Formula 1 challenger

Ferrari launches its 2019 Formula 1 car Article
Formula 1

Ferrari launches its 2019 Formula 1 car

Latest videos
Live: Watch Ferrari's 2019 Formula 1 car launch 00:00
Formula 1

Live: Watch Ferrari's 2019 Formula 1 car launch

1h ago
An up-close look at McLaren's 2019 MCL34 F1 car 07:26
Formula 1

An up-close look at McLaren's 2019 MCL34 F1 car

12h ago

News in depth
New Ferrari F1 car features
Formula 1

New Ferrari F1 car features "extreme" solutions

Gallery: Ferrari's latest Formula 1 challenger
Formula 1

Gallery: Ferrari's latest Formula 1 challenger

Ferrari launches its 2019 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Ferrari launches its 2019 Formula 1 car

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.