Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Red Bull Launch / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals its first Honda-powered F1 car

shares
comments
Red Bull reveals its first Honda-powered F1 car
By:
8h ago

Red Bull has unveiled its first Honda-powered Formula 1 car in what it called a "one-off" livery.

The four-time constructors' championship-winning team has moved away from long-time supplier Renault in a bid to fight for titles again, and issued images online of the RB15 on Wednesday morning showing a new colour scheme featuring substantially more red.

Last year Red Bull's deal to brand its Renault engines Tag Heuer meant it ran the watch manufacturer's logos on the nose cone and where the engine cover meets the back of the sidepods.

Now, the Honda branding appears on the engine cover with Tag Heuer – which continues to support Red Bull despite the changed engine deal – shuffled to a position in front of the cockpit.

Aston Martin logos continue to appear on the outside of the cockpit and rear wing.

Red Bull looks set to shake its car down at Silverstone later on Wednesday, joining champion team Mercedes on track.

The junior Toro Rosso squad is also on track at Misano with Daniil Kvyat driving its 2019 car.

Max Verstappen, who effectively assumes the role of lead driver alongside newcomer Pierre Gasly, said in a Red Bull video released ahead of the unveiling that he was "very excited" to get started after off-season that had felt "quite long".

But he said he would avoid setting targets until the opening race.

"I guess up until Australia you can't really set goals," said Verstappen. "It's a bit blind. In F1 it's related to the package you get.

"So, I'm always quite easy going. That doesn't mean I'm not always going to try to do as good as I can try to get the best out of myself.

"But you're so dependent on what you get as a package you just have to wait."

Next article
Mercedes focused on making W10 "much kinder" to tyres

Previous article

Mercedes focused on making W10 "much kinder" to tyres

Next article

Gallery: Red Bull's first Honda-powered car

Gallery: Red Bull's first Honda-powered car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Red Bull Launch
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

39m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

2h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

3h ago

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.