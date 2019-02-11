Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Toro Rosso Launch / Breaking news

Toro Rosso unveils its 2019 Formula 1 car

shares
comments
Toro Rosso unveils its 2019 Formula 1 car
By:
Feb 11, 2019, 1:32 PM

Toro Rosso has revealed images of its 2019 Formula 1 car online, providing the first clear look at the impact of this season's new aerodynamic regulations.

While Haas became the first team to publish images of its new car last week, its new mostly black livery shrouded much of the detail on the VF-19 beyond the simplified front wing.

Toro Rosso unveiled its Honda-powered STR14 online on Monday afternoon, showing a dramatically different bargeboard arrangement in line with this year's greater aerodynamic restrictions.

Read Also:

The team's blue, silver and red livery, first introduced in 2017, remains.

Toro Rosso finished ninth in the constructors' championship last season and will have a closer relationship with Red Bull this year by using parts from its senior team's 2018 car.

Franz Tost, Toro Rosso team principal, said: "The aim is to always improve in order to compete at the highest possible level and this winter we have worked intensively to bring a few organisational changes, which we hope will help smooth a few issues we experienced in the past.

"We have analysed all the internal procedures in order to optimise our strengths and minimise our weaknesses.

"Compared to other teams, Toro Rosso count on a smaller number of people, but the synergies with Red Bull Technology for the non-listed parts, now that Red Bull will also be equipped with the Honda engine, will leave more time for our technical working groups to focus more on the details.

"Attention to detail makes the difference and this translates to more performance."

Tost explained that components that relate to the Honda engine will be the same specification as Red Bull's.

He said that "most of the remaining parts" will be last year's specification because Toro Rosso would not be able to match Red Bull's rapid development of 2019 parts.

"We have very good technical people to follow the in-house design, and the reliability of last year's synergy project parts will put us in a more favourable situation to develop quicker during the season," Tost added.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Next article
Giovinazzi feels "lucky" to have Raikkonen as teammate

Previous article

Giovinazzi feels "lucky" to have Raikkonen as teammate

Next article

Gallery: Toro Rosso's new STR14 car

Gallery: Toro Rosso's new STR14 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Toro Rosso Launch
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

54m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

2h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

3h ago

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.