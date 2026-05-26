Touring News
Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding
Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?
Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"
Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory
Supercars Perth: Matt Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day
Marco Wittmann loses five kilos and gets IV drips: "For me, it was extreme"
"Unbeatable in the first sector": Lamborghini problems solved after win?
Fronts on the left, rears on the right! Massive blunder hampers Thiim
DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory in second race after Manthey faux pas
DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole again, disaster for Thiim!
"I'm quitting!": Thiim loses his temper after Preining's tour de force
DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins first race, Nicki Thiim loses DTM lead
DTM Oschersleben: Pole for Preining, anger for leader Thiim!
DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back
BoP trouble and strange tire tactics at BMW: "Artificial intervention taking place"
"All weaknesses are gone": Is the new DTM spec tire hurting Porsche?
Entry cancelled: Why Grasser will compete without a second car at Oschersleben
First BMW test after heavy crash: How Kelvin van der Linde fared
Supercars Townsville: Brodie Kostecki dominates race three
Supercars Townsville: Matt Payne dominates race two
"Free Max": New image of Maximilian Paul offers hope following crash
Supercars Townsville: Cam Waters pips Brodie Kostecki to win race one
"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring
After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul
Thomas Preining slams DTM BoP: "I'm close to quitting"
"Would have ended very differently": Luck for van der Linde in horror crash
AMG colleague blocks Engel during pit stop: "Agreed that this would not happen"
DTM Norisring: Thiim takes second victory and DTM championship lead
DTM Qualifying Norisring: BMW and Porsche at the back again as Thiim takes next pole
"He’s not doing well": Why Max Paul was unable to brake in horror crash
DTM Norisring: Thiim celebrates first Aston Martin win after horror crash
DTM Norisring: Pole for Thiim, disaster for Porsche and BMW
DTM Norisring: McLaren ahead in practice, deficit for Porsche and BMW?
Tape as a savior? How DTM teams arm themselves against unsafe releases
"Huge difference": DTM measure aimed at preventing Norisring pit lane accidents
"Slowed down overnight": Rivals show sympathy for AMG frustration
DTM curiosity: Did Glock of all people help teammate Ben Dorr to victory?
AMG team penalized for both stops: "Blackout" costs Engel DTM lead
DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari driver Cairoli takes victory and championship lead
Supercars Darwin: Anton De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory
DTM Lausitzring: Maiden Ford pole as seven brands hit the top eight!
FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?
Penalty storm with consequences: Mapelli loses maiden DTM win, celebrations at McLaren
DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes first Temerario victory thanks to pit luck
DTM Lausitzring: Aston Martin pole ahead of Ford, disaster for BMW
Supercars Darwin: 20-year-old Kai Allen wins again
DTM Lausitzring: AMG uses heat and truck grip in practice, Ferrari struggles
Car is not a fail: Lamborghini driver defends the new Temerario GT3
Supercars Darwin: Cam Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five
Half a year after HWA split: AMG struggles with spare parts shortage
FIA turmoil surrounding BMW: Was a Macau withdrawal on the cards due to the turbocharger?
Brno, Spa, Italy, Hungary? How DTM wants to expand its calendar for 2027
Not a "handful" after all? How the DTM special waiver helped the Lamborghini
Mercedes-AMG reshuffle confirmed as head of motorsport departs
Mourning Herbert Schnitzer: BMW team legend passes away on 85th birthday
Audi unveils Nuvolari supercar that could underpin its next GT3 contender
Manthey loses title-winning engineer to SSR: Top replacement found for Preining
24h Nurburgring, Spa, Zandvoort: The insane triple-header for many DTM stars
How GT3’s rise surpassed its creator's wildest expectations
'Getting to the point where someone dies' - Rule criticism after Zandvoort pitlane chaos