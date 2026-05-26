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Touring News

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Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding

DTM
DTM DTM
Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding

Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

DTM
DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"

DTM
DTM DTM
Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"

Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory

Supercars Perth: Matt Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Matt Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day

Marco Wittmann loses five kilos and gets IV drips: "For me, it was extreme"

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
Marco Wittmann loses five kilos and gets IV drips: "For me, it was extreme"

"Unbeatable in the first sector": Lamborghini problems solved after win?

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
"Unbeatable in the first sector": Lamborghini problems solved after win?

Fronts on the left, rears on the right! Massive blunder hampers Thiim

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
Fronts on the left, rears on the right! Massive blunder hampers Thiim

DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory in second race after Manthey faux pas

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory in second race after Manthey faux pas

DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole again, disaster for Thiim!

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole again, disaster for Thiim!

"I'm quitting!": Thiim loses his temper after Preining's tour de force

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
"I'm quitting!": Thiim loses his temper after Preining's tour de force

DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins first race, Nicki Thiim loses DTM lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins first race, Nicki Thiim loses DTM lead

DTM Oschersleben: Pole for Preining, anger for leader Thiim!

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Pole for Preining, anger for leader Thiim!

DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back

BoP trouble and strange tire tactics at BMW: "Artificial intervention taking place"

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
BoP trouble and strange tire tactics at BMW: "Artificial intervention taking place"

"All weaknesses are gone": Is the new DTM spec tire hurting Porsche?

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
"All weaknesses are gone": Is the new DTM spec tire hurting Porsche?

Entry cancelled: Why Grasser will compete without a second car at Oschersleben

DTM
DTM DTM
Entry cancelled: Why Grasser will compete without a second car at Oschersleben

First BMW test after heavy crash: How Kelvin van der Linde fared

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
First BMW test after heavy crash: How Kelvin van der Linde fared

Supercars Townsville: Brodie Kostecki dominates race three

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Brodie Kostecki dominates race three

Supercars Townsville: Matt Payne dominates race two

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Matt Payne dominates race two

"Free Max": New image of Maximilian Paul offers hope following crash

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
"Free Max": New image of Maximilian Paul offers hope following crash

Supercars Townsville: Cam Waters pips Brodie Kostecki to win race one

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Cam Waters pips Brodie Kostecki to win race one

"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring

DTM
DTM DTM
"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring

After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul

Thomas Preining slams DTM BoP: "I'm close to quitting"

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
Thomas Preining slams DTM BoP: "I'm close to quitting"

"Would have ended very differently": Luck for van der Linde in horror crash

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
"Would have ended very differently": Luck for van der Linde in horror crash

AMG colleague blocks Engel during pit stop: "Agreed that this would not happen"

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
AMG colleague blocks Engel during pit stop: "Agreed that this would not happen"

DTM Norisring: Thiim takes second victory and DTM championship lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim takes second victory and DTM championship lead

DTM Qualifying Norisring: BMW and Porsche at the back again as Thiim takes next pole

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Qualifying Norisring: BMW and Porsche at the back again as Thiim takes next pole

"He’s not doing well": Why Max Paul was unable to brake in horror crash

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
"He’s not doing well": Why Max Paul was unable to brake in horror crash

DTM Norisring: Thiim celebrates first Aston Martin win after horror crash

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim celebrates first Aston Martin win after horror crash

DTM Norisring: Pole for Thiim, disaster for Porsche and BMW

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Pole for Thiim, disaster for Porsche and BMW

DTM Norisring: McLaren ahead in practice, deficit for Porsche and BMW?

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: McLaren ahead in practice, deficit for Porsche and BMW?

Tape as a savior? How DTM teams arm themselves against unsafe releases

DTM
DTM DTM
Tape as a savior? How DTM teams arm themselves against unsafe releases

"Huge difference": DTM measure aimed at preventing Norisring pit lane accidents

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
"Huge difference": DTM measure aimed at preventing Norisring pit lane accidents

"Slowed down overnight": Rivals show sympathy for AMG frustration

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
"Slowed down overnight": Rivals show sympathy for AMG frustration

DTM curiosity: Did Glock of all people help teammate Ben Dorr to victory?

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM curiosity: Did Glock of all people help teammate Ben Dorr to victory?

AMG team penalized for both stops: "Blackout" costs Engel DTM lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
AMG team penalized for both stops: "Blackout" costs Engel DTM lead

DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari driver Cairoli takes victory and championship lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari driver Cairoli takes victory and championship lead

Supercars Darwin: Anton De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Anton De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory

DTM Lausitzring: Maiden Ford pole as seven brands hit the top eight!

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: Maiden Ford pole as seven brands hit the top eight!

FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?

DTM
DTM DTM
FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?

Penalty storm with consequences: Mapelli loses maiden DTM win, celebrations at McLaren

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
Penalty storm with consequences: Mapelli loses maiden DTM win, celebrations at McLaren

DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes first Temerario victory thanks to pit luck

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes first Temerario victory thanks to pit luck

DTM Lausitzring: Aston Martin pole ahead of Ford, disaster for BMW

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: Aston Martin pole ahead of Ford, disaster for BMW

Supercars Darwin: 20-year-old Kai Allen wins again

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: 20-year-old Kai Allen wins again

DTM Lausitzring: AMG uses heat and truck grip in practice, Ferrari struggles

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: AMG uses heat and truck grip in practice, Ferrari struggles

Car is not a fail: Lamborghini driver defends the new Temerario GT3

DTM
DTM DTM
Car is not a fail: Lamborghini driver defends the new Temerario GT3

Supercars Darwin: Cam Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Cam Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

Half a year after HWA split: AMG struggles with spare parts shortage

DTM
DTM DTM
Half a year after HWA split: AMG struggles with spare parts shortage

FIA turmoil surrounding BMW: Was a Macau withdrawal on the cards due to the turbocharger?

DTM
DTM DTM
FIA turmoil surrounding BMW: Was a Macau withdrawal on the cards due to the turbocharger?

Brno, Spa, Italy, Hungary? How DTM wants to expand its calendar for 2027

DTM
DTM DTM
Brno, Spa, Italy, Hungary? How DTM wants to expand its calendar for 2027

Not a "handful" after all? How the DTM special waiver helped the Lamborghini

DTM
DTM DTM
Zandvoort
Not a "handful" after all? How the DTM special waiver helped the Lamborghini

Mercedes-AMG reshuffle confirmed as head of motorsport departs

DTM
DTM DTM
Mercedes-AMG reshuffle confirmed as head of motorsport departs

Mourning Herbert Schnitzer: BMW team legend passes away on 85th birthday

DTM
DTM DTM
Mourning Herbert Schnitzer: BMW team legend passes away on 85th birthday

Audi unveils Nuvolari supercar that could underpin its next GT3 contender

DTM
DTM DTM
Audi unveils Nuvolari supercar that could underpin its next GT3 contender

Manthey loses title-winning engineer to SSR: Top replacement found for Preining

DTM
DTM DTM
Manthey loses title-winning engineer to SSR: Top replacement found for Preining

24h Nurburgring, Spa, Zandvoort: The insane triple-header for many DTM stars

DTM
DTM DTM
24h Nurburgring, Spa, Zandvoort: The insane triple-header for many DTM stars

How GT3’s rise surpassed its creator's wildest expectations

GT
GT GT
How GT3’s rise surpassed its creator's wildest expectations

'Getting to the point where someone dies' - Rule criticism after Zandvoort pitlane chaos

DTM
DTM DTM
Zandvoort
'Getting to the point where someone dies' - Rule criticism after Zandvoort pitlane chaos
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