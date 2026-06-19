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Race report
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown

Supercars Darwin: Cam Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

Waters and Tickford Racing have opened their accounts in the 2026 campaign

Phil Branagan
Edited:
MH6_0546.JPG

Cam Waters, Tickford Racing (The Trustee for AVE)

Cam Waters and Tickford Racing have put a tough mid-season behind them with a first win of the season in the first of three Supercars races at Hidden Valley in Australia’s Northern Territory.

In the first-ever Friday race at the Darwin circuit, Waters and his Ford Mustang came from fourth on the grid and pitted later than early leader Brodie Kostecki (Dick Johnson Racing Ford) to take the lead at Turn 1 and come home to a narrow victory, in a race that featured a one-lap dash to the flag after a late safety car.

“A long hard slog, for sure,” said Waters, whose victory ended a 47-race winless streak. “We haven’t had the best start to the year but we have been there or thereabouts.

“I thought he [Kostecki] was going to make it a little bit harder for me but I had a fresher tyre. Amazing to get a win, it has been a hard year."

In unseasonably cool conditions (it even rained lightly during the second part of Qualifying), Kostecki took the early lead from the Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro of Anton De Pasquale – the pair shared the front row for the fifth time of their careers. Both lost positions in the race, with the Grove Racing Fords of Kai Allen and Matt Payne pushing the 2023 champion back to fourth in one fell swoop on lap 32.

Allen, who scored a podium at the track a year ago, said: “I love this track.

“I need to get the qualifying a little better but the race car was really good. I got to the back of Brodie’s rear bar and we tried to get a double podium, and it worked out.”

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Payne rued the loss a couple of seconds when a rear wheel stuck during his pitstop.

“Kai was making the moves for us,” he said. “I thought the car was pretty speedy but we just had a hiccup during the pitstop.”

Earlier, Kostecki shrugged off a problem with his engine’s throttle body, which stranded him in the garage for the opening 15 minutes of the sole Practice session, and a bout of flu, to take pole position. But his car lacked the race pace of the other Fords and he had to settle for fourth place at the finish.

Will Brown took fifth for Triple Eight Racing, thereby giving Ford a sweep of the top five places at a track that has previously featured only Chevrolet wins during the Gen3 era.

The best of the rest was De Pasquale, just ahead of the Toyota GR Supra of Walkinshaw TWG’s Chaz Mostert. The defending Supercars Champion just missed making the Qualifying cut to the top 10 session and started 11th, before passing team-mate Ryan Wood on his way to seventh.

Points leader Broc Feeney, the winner of six of the eight previous Gen3 races at the circuit, started from 13th on the grid after a tricky qualifying session. He did his cause no good at all by running off immediately when rejoining after his pitstop and complained of a lack of straightline speed during the race, finishing 14th. As a result, the 90-point lead he brought to the event has been reduced to 59.

The Supercars teams and drivers will return to action on Saturday and Sunday with two 70-lap, 200km races.

RACE1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 35

-

      
2
K. Allen Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-0.4480

      
3
M. Payne Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-0.5940

      
4
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-1.3814

      
5 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 35

-1.7048

      
6 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-2.2036

      
7 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

-2.5721

      
8
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
 Toyota GR Supra 35

-3.1093

      
9
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-3.7720

      
10 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

-4.5685

      
11 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

-4.7587

      
12
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
 Toyota GR Supra 35

-5.5345

      
13
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-5.7087

      
14
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-5.9580

      
15 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 35

-6.3253

      
16
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-6.5122

      
17
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-6.9207

      
18 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 35

-7.1554

      
19
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-7.5670

      
20
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-7.8781

      
21
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-8.1986

      
22
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Ford Mustang S650 35

-8.4963

      
23 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-8.9966

      
24 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

-18.2703

      
View full results

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