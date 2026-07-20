Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after North Wilkesboro 2026

After 450 laps of racing at North Wilkesboro, Joey Logano secured his first win of the 2026 season, and jumped back above the Chase cut-line with a huge points day.

At the very top of the standings, Denny Hamlin extended his advantage after a mid-race incident for Tyler Reddick and a late-race speeding penalty for Ryan Blaney. Hamlin now holds a 68-point lead over Reddick, with Blaney 87 points behind.

Around the cut-line, Austin Cindric has fallen back down to the bubble after a big night for both Logano (+49) and Shane van Gisbergen (+54). Cindric is 33 points above Erik Jones for the 16th and final spot.

No one moved more than two positions either way in the standings after North Wilkesboro, and there are now just five races left in the regular season. Next up is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after North Wilkesboro (Race 21 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Photos from North Wilkesboro - Sunday