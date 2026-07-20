Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after North Wilkesboro 2026
Hamlin has extended his championship lead, while Logano and Van Gisbergen made huge gains in the fight to make the Chase
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
After 450 laps of racing at North Wilkesboro, Joey Logano secured his first win of the 2026 season, and jumped back above the Chase cut-line with a huge points day.
At the very top of the standings, Denny Hamlin extended his advantage after a mid-race incident for Tyler Reddick and a late-race speeding penalty for Ryan Blaney. Hamlin now holds a 68-point lead over Reddick, with Blaney 87 points behind.
Around the cut-line, Austin Cindric has fallen back down to the bubble after a big night for both Logano (+49) and Shane van Gisbergen (+54). Cindric is 33 points above Erik Jones for the 16th and final spot.
No one moved more than two positions either way in the standings after North Wilkesboro, and there are now just five races left in the regular season. Next up is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after North Wilkesboro (Race 21 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or lost
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|842
|--
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|774
|--
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|755
|--
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|708
|--
|5
|Chase Elliott
|634
|--
|6
|Kyle Larson
|616
|--
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|598
|+1
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|587
|+2
|9
|Chris Buescher
|585
|-2
|10
|Christopher Bell
|574
|-1
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|558
|--
|12
|William Byron
|546
|--
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|531
|--
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|516
|+1
|15
|Joey Logano
|511
|+2
|16
|Austin Cindric
|495
|-2
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Erik Jones
|462
|--
|18
|Ryan Preece
|447
|--
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|437
|--
|20
|Michael McDowell
|412
|+1
|21
|Ross Chastain
|412
|-1
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|397
|--
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|384
|+1
|24
|Zane Smith
|371
|-1
|25
|Riley Herbst
|369
|--
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|350
|+1
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|347
|-1
|28
|Austin Dillon
|341
|--
|29
|Alex Bowman
|292
|--
|30
|Ty Dillon
|259
|+1
|31
|Noah Gragson
|253
|-1
|32
|Cole Custer
|246
|--
|33
|Josh Berry
|234
|--
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|213
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|177
|--
|36
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|--
|37
|Casey Mears
|10
|--
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|9
|--
|39
|Katherine Legge
|8
|--
|40
|BJ McLeod
|4
|--
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
Photos from North Wilkesboro - Sunday
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
North Wilkesboro - Sunday, in photos
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