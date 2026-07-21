Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Nashville

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou moved one step closer to a fourth consecutive - and fifth overall - IndyCar Series title after throttling to victory in Monday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Spaniard’s conquest came after holding off Team Penske’s trio, led by oval maestro and local boy Josef Newgarden, who won at the 1.33-mile concrete oval in 2025. The key moment proved to be the caution at Lap 123 of 225, the lap after Palou pitted before several frontrunners, cycling to the lead on Lap 131 and never relinquishing it for the remainder of the race.

There were 395 total passes, with 246 of those for position, along with 11 lead changes among seven different drivers.

Here are the winners and losers from the 12th round of the season.

WINNER: David Malukas

David Malukas, Team Penske Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

It was an adventurous weekend for David Malukas. On Saturday alone, he crashed in opening practice, went to the hospital and missed qualifying, and then came back to lead final practice. He already came into the weekend with a nine-place grid penalty due to an unapproved engine change, and that fresh powerplant was everything he needed to charge - on a bruised knee - from last.

The 24-year-old Chicago native’s pace was relentless, and especially visible when he opted to not pit during the first caution on Lap 19. Following the restart on the older, less preferred primary tires, he jumped to the lead on Lap 33 and was able to fend off Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who was on a set of fresher alternate rubber.

Although an untimely caution derailed a straightforward plan that likely could have netted Malukas the win, he still battled back to finish third - his fifth podium of the season. The result also allowed him to reclaim second in the championship standings.

LOSER: Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

After starting on pole position and leading 24 laps in the #27 Andretti Global Honda, Kyle Kirkwood was a major player for a podium - or even a win - on Monday. However, he got out by the untimely yellow flag on Lap 180 while on pit lane, which dropped him just outside the top 10. Although he clawed back in the closing laps to finish 10th, the rough luck of the caution negated what was en route to be championship points gained on Palou.

The Florida native came into the weekend second in the overall standings, 56 points behind Palou; he left Tennessee third in points - falling behind Malukas - and now trails Palou by 87 points.

Read Also: IndyCar Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Nashville

WINNER: Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Mick Schumacher enjoyed his best weekend to date in the IndyCar Series after running as high as sixth before finishing eighth in Nashville.

While it marks Schumacher’s first top 10 in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, it’s made all the more impressive that it comes in just his fourth-ever start on an oval - one he had not previously tested at - and after starting 16th on the grid.

The 27-year-old German rookie was the shining light on an otherwise abysmal day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), with teammates Louis Foster finishing 17th - leading 10 laps by virtue of not pitting during the first caution - and Graham Rahal 19th, retiring early after logging 209 laps.

LOSER: Graham Rahal

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

While Schumacher had his best weekend to date in IndyCar, Rahal endured one of his worst.

There was no speed throughout opening practice, then a fuel pressure problem kept him from qualifying, and Rahal’s matters were compounded when he crashed the #15 RLL Honda in final practice. He went on to mention there were sensations in the car he’d never felt in his entire career, which led the team to eventually find there was a failure with the right-rear upright.

While things were fixed for the race, Rahal never got comfortable enough or had enough pace to move forward. In the end, he was left collecting a top 20 finish.

WINNER: Alex Palou

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

It’s pretty easy to put Palou on this list after winning his fifth race of the season in Nashville and extending his championship lead by 27 points to now hold an 83-point advantage over Malukas.

It also marked his 50th career podium and his third career oval victory, while also delivering a monumental milestone for his team, securing Chip Ganassi Racing’s 150th all-time IndyCar win.

Oh, and he also got to enjoy his country, Spain, win its first FIFA World Cup since 2010 after they beat Argentina on Sunday.

LOSER: Christian Lundgaard

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

Christian Lundgaard didn’t do himself any favors when it comes to the argument that his oval abilities are a hindrance in being a complete driver ready to fight for a championship or, what seems to be more valuable to Arrow McLaren considering his impending departure at season’s end, the Indianapolis 500.

The Dane was nowhere to be found throughout any part of the weekend. He qualified 19th and started 24th after a grid penalty for an unapproved engine change. Although he ran as high as third after not pitting during the first caution, he dropped like a rock on the ensuing restart; falling 10 spots after just two laps. In the end, he was credited with finishing 16th.

In fairness, all of Arrow McLaren ran outside the top 10 for the majority of the day, but teammates Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel still found a way to climb out of the mediocrity and run in the top 10 late before finishing seventh and 11th, respectively.