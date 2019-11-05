Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam

shares
comments
Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 9:34 AM

Honda has taken the wraps off the all-new Fireblade that will form the basis of its 2020 World Superbike challenger, and has confirmed Leon Haslam as Alvaro Bautista's teammate next season.

More to follow

Next article
Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki

Previous article

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Haslam
Teams Honda World Superbike Team
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Losail

Losail

24 Oct - 26 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

57m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

3
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

4
MotoGP

Miller unhappy with "strange" Sepang 'suicide moves'

59m
5
Formula 1

Leclerc hits back at Verstappen's Ferrari allegations

Latest videos

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam
WSBK

Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki
WSBK

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki

WSBK adds Barcelona to 2020 schedule
WSBK

WSBK adds Barcelona to 2020 schedule

Qatar WSBK: Rea bags 17th win to cap off season
WSBK

Qatar WSBK: Rea bags 17th win to cap off season

Qatar WSBK: Rea wins again in penultimate race
WSBK

Qatar WSBK: Rea wins again in penultimate race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.