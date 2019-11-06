Top events
World Superbike / Breaking news

Go Eleven signs Rinaldi for 2020 WorldSBK season

shares
comments
Go Eleven signs Rinaldi for 2020 WorldSBK season
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 1:22 PM

The Go Eleven Ducati team has announced Michael Ruben Rinaldi as its rider for the 2020 World Superbike season.

Rinaldi, 23, contested his first full season in WSBK this year with satellite Ducati outfit Barni Racing, following a partial campaign on a third factory bike in 2018.

He concluded the year 13th in the standings with a best finish of fourth at Jerez.

For 2020, Rinaldi will stay aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 R as he replaces BMW-bound Eugene Laverty at the single-bike Go Eleven squad.

Team manager Denis Sacchetti said: "Michael is the most promising young Italian in World Superbike. His great talent is undisputed, in his first full year of the world championship, he has almost achieved the podium, and this confirms everything about Rinaldi's potential for growth.

"The Go Eleven Team was particularly keen on welcoming him to the team; we believe he is one of the most interesting riders on the Italian scene and we are convinced he will be able to do a lot of good results with us."

Rinaldi himself added: "It is a pleasure and an honour to have this opportunity with the Go Eleven Team. I am happy because thanks to them, who have wanted me, we managed to find a good agreement.

"My goal remains to continue to grow because it will be only my second consecutive year in Superbike. We can get good results and we will be able to have better consistency than last year."

Honda outcast Leon Camier will take Rinaldi's place at Barni for 2020.

2020 WSBK line-up so far:

Team Riders
Kawasaki

 Jonathan Rea

 Alex Lowes
Ducati

 Chaz Davies

 Scott Redding
Crescent Yamaha

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Netherlands Michael van der Mark
GRT Yamaha

 Federico Caricasulo

 Garrett Gerloff
Honda

 Alvaro Bautista

 Leon Haslam
BMW

 Tom Sykes

 Eugene Laverty
Puccetti Kawasaki

 Xavi Fores
Pedercini Kawasaki

 Jordi Torres

 Lorenzo Savadori
Barni Ducati

 Leon Camier
Go Eleven Ducati

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi
MIE Honda

Japan Takumi Takahashi

TBA 
About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Teams Team Go Eleven
Author Jamie Klein

