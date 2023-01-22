Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about Next / WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo Stage report

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge

Sebastien Ogier moved closer to clinching a record-breaking Rally Monte Carlo victory after extending his lead on Sunday morning at the World Rally Championship season opener.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The eight-time Monte Carlo winner managed to stave off his charging Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera to extend his overall lead to 17.2 seconds with two stages remaining at the alpine asphalt classic.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville held onto third position despite suffering a half spin and hybrid issues during Sunday morning’s loop.

The Belgian was 38.1s behind Ogier but comfortably clear of the fourth-placed Toyota of Elfyn Evans, who also lost time to a spin.

M-Sport’s Ott Tanak elected to save his tyres for the rally-ending powerstage and remained in fifth ahead of Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota), Dani Sordo (Hyundai) and Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai).

After witnessing Rovanpera slash his lead on Saturday afternoon to 16.0s, Ogier issued a response on Sunday’s first stage.

The Frenchman blitzed the 18.82km Luceram - Lantosque test to claim his eighth stage win of the rally, beating Rovanpera by 2.7s in the process to halt the Finn’s charge.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"Yesterday night it looked like people were in doubt, but so far I am controlling my risks,” said Ogier.

“It's very precise driving required between the mountains and stones, but at least no cuts where there is a risk of punctures.”

There was plenty of drama for his rivals. Neuville was lucky to avoid contact with the barriers following a half spin at a hairpin left which he attributed to a hybrid mapping issue.

His Hyundai team-mate Sordo also suffered from the same hybrid issue that afflicted him on Saturday, and was also handed a 10s jump start penalty, which initially dropped him to eighth in the overall standings behind the site Hyundai of Lappi.

However, officials rescinded the penalty after a fault was found with the countdown clock at the stage start

After an encouraging Saturday, Lappi struggled for confidence behind the wheel of his i20 N and was unable to challenge Sordo.

Meanwhile, M-Sport's Pierre-Louis Loubet, who rejoined the rally after Saturday’s retirement, was without the use of his handbrake which caused him to drop almost two minutes. The issue was resolved for the next stage.

The final stage of the loop belonged to Rovanpera but he was unable to completely regain the time he lost to Ogier on the famous Col de Turini stage (Stage 16). The world champion pipped Ogier by 1.5s, with Neuville third-fastest, a further second back.

There was a small drama for Evans who suffered a half spin at tight hairpin left but it wasn’t enough to have any real effect on the overall standings.

"At the tight hairpin it was as if something had broken for a split-second" said Evans.

"I came off the throttle and it spun completely around - it took me completely by surprise and I had to stop and reverse. I took it a bit easy then for the rest of the way up."

In WRC2, Nikolay Gryazin managed to hold onto his lead but the Skoda driver had only a 9.7s advantage over Citroen’s Yohan Rossel.

Crews will tackle a second pass through the stages to conclude the rally later on Sunday.

shares
comments

Related video

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Previous article

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Next article

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime
WRC

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Latest news

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Philip Ellis of Winward Racing and Maro Engel of WeatherTech Racing ensured Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s will start next week’s Rolex 24 from pole GTD and GTD Pro.

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap
IMSA IMSA

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap

Tom Blomqvist says his pole lap for Rolex 24 was sketchy since a red flag left the GTP cars inadequate time to warm their tires for their final run.

Rolex 24: Blomqvist’s Acura beats Nasr’s Porsche to Daytona pole
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Blomqvist’s Acura beats Nasr’s Porsche to Daytona pole

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new GTP era has begun with a thrilling battle between Acura and Porsche for Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona pole position being resolved in the favor of Tom Blomqvist’s MSR Acura ARX-06.

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers
WRC WRC

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers

The World Rally Championship is healthy operating with three manufacturers but one or two new marques are needed to sustain its future, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab.

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Prime

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Prime

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Prime

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations.

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Prime

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai rally team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn, but his F1 experience and evident strengths could mean he turns out to be an inspired choice.

WRC
Jan 17, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.