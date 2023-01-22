Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge Next / Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo Stage report

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory

World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Ogier has scored a record ninth Rally Monte Carlo victory following a dominant performance from the eight-time world champion and his Toyota team.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

Ogier and new co-driver Vincent Landais clinched nine of the 18 stages in what proved to be an unusually dry WRC season opener to claim a comfortable win by 18.8s from world champions Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen.

Competing in only a partial campaign, Ogier once again outlined his supreme knowledge of the twisty Monte Carlo roads, and was never headed throughout the four days of competition.

After winning the first five stages, Ogier established a relatively comfortable lead initially over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, who appeared to be the only driver able to compete with the Frenchman.

Ogier’s streak of stage wins was completed despite losing hybrid boost for two stages on Friday morning, and after a late gearbox change due to a clutch issue.

Once Evans suffered a right rear puncture in Stage 5, Ogier was gifted a lead he would extend to 36.0s before Rovanpera found his rhythm and began to whittle the advantage down.

Rovanpera managed to score four stage stage wins across Friday and Saturday to slash the deficit to 16.0s heading into Sunday’s stages, but he was unable to halt Ogier and settled for second. The Finn did however snatch the full points on the final powerstage.

The victory means Ogier has now pulled one clear of nine-time world champion Sebastian Loeb in their private battle for most Monte Carlo wins. The triumph is the first WRC victory for co-driver Landais.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville claimed the final spot on the podium, 44.6s adrift of Ogier as the South Korean marque struggled to contend with the dominant Toyota team. Toyota’s upgraded GR Yaris claimed 16 of the 18 stages, with Hyundai only breaking the drought on Saturday’s Stage 12 courtesy of Neuville, who snatched two stage victories to cement third.

The Belgian’s rally began with a lucky escape on Stage 2 when he skated into a bank after being caught out by black ice. Neuville inherited third after Evans’ puncture but he couldn’t close in on the leading Toyotas. This was largely due to a set up direction taken by the team that had expected more wintry conditions prior to the event.

Having shown arguably the best pace outside of Ogier, Evans was unable to recover the 40s lost to the puncture on Friday and finished fourth. The Welshman did boost his points tally by finishing third on the powerstage.

Ott Tanak’s first outing in the M-Sport Ford Puma resulted in the Estonian finishing fifth overall. The 2019 world champion did run as high as third after Thursday’s opening stages, but then struggled to acclimatise to the Puma’s characteristics. An intermittent power steering issue on Saturday then dropped him from fourth to fifth.

Tanak made progress in extracting speed from the car to deliver an extra four points from the powerstage after being pipped to the stage win by Rovanpera by 0.6s.

It ultimately proved to be a challenging weekend for M-Sport’s sister manufacturer entry driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman was holding eighth before an off on Stage 5 which severely damaged his power steering, and without a midday service, he had to continue for three stages without steering assistance.

Loubet returned on Sunday but a water leak followed by a lack of fuel ultimately forced him out of the event.

A solid run from Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta netted the Japanese driver sixth but it wasn’t without drama on the final powerstage. A suspected rear suspension failure created late drama, but he was able to haul the GR Yaris home ahead Hyundai duo Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi.

The Hyundai pair struggled to find the set up sweet spot aboard their i20 Ns. Sordo suffered from persistent hybrid problems, while Lappi struggled to adapt to the new car, and was hit by a puncture on Saturday.

The WRC2 honours were claimed by Skoda driver Nikolay Gryazin, who edged Citroen’s Yohan Rossel by 4.5s.

UPDATE: Rossel has been awarded the WRC2 victory after a protest made against Gryazin was upheld by FIA stewards following a hearing.

Officials have imposed a five second penalty to Gryazin after he was found to have breached Article 19.2 of the 2023 FIA WRC Sporting Regulations during Stage 14. During the test Gryazin cut a corner at the 13.2km mark.

Gryazin had suffered a front right puncture prior to cutting the corner. As a result of the penalty, Rossel has been declared the winner with Gryazin demoted to second, 0.5s behind the Citroen driver.

Monte Carlo results:

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Class Total Time Gap
1 France Sébastien Ogier
France Vincent Landais 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3:12'02.0  
2 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3:12'20.8 18.8
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 3:12'46.6 44.6
4 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3:13'14.4 1'12.4
5 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 3:14'36.9 2'34.9
6 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Ireland Aaron Johnston 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3:15'34.6 3'32.6
7 Spain Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 3:15'49.5 3'47.5
8 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 3:15'53.3 3'51.3
9 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Russian Federation Konstantin Aleksandrov 		Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 3:22'05.4 10'03.4
10 France Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand		 Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 3:22'09.9 10'07.9
11 Spain Pepe Lopez
Borja Rozada 		Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 3:23'16.1 11'14.1
12 Czech Republic Erik Cais
Petr Těšínský		 Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 3:23'35.8 11'33.8
13 France Adrien Fourmaux
France Alexandre Coria 		Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 3:24'01.8 11'59.8
14 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 3:24'20.6 12'18.6
15 United Kingdom Chris Ingram
United Kingdom Craig Drew 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:25'12.1 13'10.1
16 Bolivia Marco Bulacia
Axel Coronado		 Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 3:26'50.4 14'48.4
17 Luxembourg Ricardo Romagnoli
Belgium Louis Louka 		Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 3:26'54.9 14'52.9
18 France Stéphane Lefebvre
France Andy Malfoy 		Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 3:27'45.9 15'43.9
19 François Delecour
Sabrina de Castelli 		Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 3:28'12.6 16'10.6
20 Alejandro Cachón
Spain Alejandro López Fernández 		Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 3:28'50.8 16'48.8
21 Matteo Gamba
Nicolò Gonella		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:31'59.2 19'57.2
22 Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame		 Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 3:32'46.6 20'44.6
23 Bruno Riberi
Florian Haut-Labourdette		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:35'43.4 23'41.4
24 Greece Jourdan Serderidis
Frédéric Miclotte 		Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 3:38'52.2 26'50.2
25 Italy Christian Merli
Marco Zortea		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:39'02.7 27'00.7
26 Italy Alessandro Gino
Daniele Michi 		Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 3:40'04.0 28'02.0
27 Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:40'24.0 28'22.0
28 France Philippe Baffoun
Charlyne Quartini		 Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 3:41'50.0 29'48.0
29 Luc Pistachi
Laëtitia Authier		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:42'42.1 30'40.1
30 Loïc Panagiotis
Caroline Goddi		 Alpine A110 Rally RGT RGT 3:44'32.0 32'30.0
31 Romain Haut-Labourdette
Fabien Tardito		 Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 3:45'28.4 33'26.4
32 Mickaël Prévalet
Jofrey Courtet		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 3:46'11.2 34'09.2
33 Italy Lorenzo Bontempelli
Giovanni Pina		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:47'24.3 35'22.3
34 Jean-Charles Albertini
France Patrick Chiappe 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:48'35.8 36'33.8
35 Simone Niboli
Battista Brunetti		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:49'02.6 37'00.6
36 Ghjuvanni Rossi
Maxime Martini		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 3:49'53.8 37'51.8
37 Zoltán László
Hungary Gabor Zsiros 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:50'13.6 38'11.6
38 David Ferraro
Michel Corneglio		 Alpine A110 Rally RGT RGT 3:52'03.7 40'01.7
39 Eric Royere
France Gilbert Dini 		Alpine A110 Rally RGT RGT 3:52'03.7 40'01.7
40 Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron		 Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 3:53'17.6 41'15.6
41 Silvano Patera
Stefano Tiraboschi		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:54'19.8 42'17.8
42 Italy Massimiliano Pedala
Denis Piceno		 Opel Corsa Rally4 RC4 3:55'24.2 43'22.2
43 Wolfgang Irlacher
Elke Irlacher		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 3:55'32.2 43'30.2
44 Matteo Fontana
Alessandro Arnaboldi		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 3:55'44.3 43'42.3
45 William Creighton
Liam Regan		 Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 3:57'18.0 45'16.0
46 Nicolas Ressegaire
Marina Micheli		 Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 4:00'14.8 48'12.8
47 Jérémy Prat
Yves Semete		 Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 4:00'42.6 48'40.6
48 Filippo Marchino
Pietro Elia		 Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 4:01'58.4 49'56.4
49 Jérôme Aymard
Sandrine Aymard		 Renault Clio RS R3T RC4 4:07'08.3 55'06.3
50 Julien Charnay
Maxime Gomez		 Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 4:07'34.1 55'32.1
51 Baudouin Baugé
Nicolas Blanc		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 4:08'52.8 56'50.8
52 Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 4:09'30.5 57'28.5
53 Sebastiano Ciato
Andrea Budoia		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 4:09'30.7 57'28.7
54 Gilles Michellier
Christophe Richard		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 4:09'34.9 57'32.9
55 Lilian Vialle
Manuel Ghirardello 		Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 4:10'40.0 58'38.0
56 Netherlands Henk Vossen
Annemieke Hulzebos		 Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 4:14'05.8 1:02'03.8
57 Ireland Josh McErlean
John Rowan		 Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 4:15'45.1 1:03'43.1
58 France Christophe Berard
France Christophe Bernabo 		Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 4:17'33.2 1:05'31.2
59 Switzerland Olivier Burri
France Anderson Levratti 		Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 4:23'05.9 1:11'03.9
60 Pierre Tanci
Sébastien Malet		 Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 4:32'41.3 1:20'39.3
61 Daniel Alonso
Adrián Pérez		 Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 4:34'35.1 1:22'33.1
62 Jean-Paul Palmero
Mattia Pastorino		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 4:36'27.2 1:24'25.2
63 Jérémie Mallard
Alexis Marest-Ceccaldi		 Ford Fiesta R2T RC4 4:39'24.7 1:27'22.7
64 Grégory Fontalba
Stéphan Hermet		 Alpine A110 Rally RGT RGT 4:42'35.0 1:30'33.0
65 Giorgio Marazzato
Elisa Sommariva		 Peugeot 208 R2 RC4 4:44'25.0 1:32'23.0
66 Marc Dessi
Pamela Dessi 		Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 4:53'24.6 1:41'22.6
67 Grégory Dal
Hervé Dubreuil		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 5:04'30.7 1:52'28.7
  France Pierre-Louis Loubet
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul 		Ford Puma Rally1 RC1    
  Frédéric Rosati
Philippe Marchetto		 Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2    
  United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani		 Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2    
  Ireland Eamonn Boland
Ireland Michael Joseph Morrissey 		Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2    
  Richard Frau
Stéphane Marquez		 Alpine A110 Rally RGT RGT    
  Switzerland Jonathan Hirschi
Switzerland Michael Volluz 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2    
  Pierre Pergola
Fabrice Corona		 Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2    
  Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen		 Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge
Previous article

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge
Next article

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Neuville not too alarmed by Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo dominance Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Neuville not too alarmed by Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo dominance

Tanak: M-Sport can pull off "quite a big job" to catch WRC rivals Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Tanak: M-Sport can pull off "quite a big job" to catch WRC rivals

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in

Ogier admits to "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier admits to "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying
IMSA IMSA

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying

BMW is confident about its chances in the Rolex 24 at Daytona despite a difficult qualifying session in which it finished near the bottom of the GTP field.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Legacy MC hires Todd Gordon as Jimmie Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Legacy MC hires Todd Gordon as Jimmie Johnson's crew chief

Championship-winning crew chief Todd Gordon has joined Legacy Motor Club to oversee co-owner Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Cup Series entry.

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona

Sebastien Bourdais and his fellow Cadillac V-LMDh drivers say they are satisfied with the new car in preparation for the Rolex 24 Hours, but he’s wary of the new spec hybrid unit for all GTP cars and its ancillaries.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Prime

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

He may only be contesting a part-time campaign in the World Rally Championship these days, but Sebastien Ogier underlined that he's lost none of his speed in the 2023 season opener. Storming to yet another victory on the Monte Carlo Rally, the eight-time world champion rewrote the history books again as Toyota served notice of its intentions with a crushing 1-2

WRC
3 h
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab.

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Prime

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Prime

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Prime

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations.

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Prime

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai rally team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn, but his F1 experience and evident strengths could mean he turns out to be an inspired choice.

WRC
Jan 17, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.