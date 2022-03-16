Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
WEC / Sebring News

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty

Alpine claimed the top spot in second free practice for the opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Sebring on Friday.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty
Listen to this article

The Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1 sat at the head of the classification for the majority of the session on Wednesday afternoon.

Andre Negrao went quickest with a 1m50.845s early on in the one-hour practice period, before Matthieu Vaxiviere improved by three tenths in the closing minutes.

The Frenchman got down to a 1m50.512s, which was still some way short of the 1m49.738s with which he had topped the Hypercar class classification in the opening session.

Vaxiviere’s afternoon mark gave the Alpine a half second margin over the two United Autosports LMP2 ORECAs, which ended up second and third overall in the hands of Paul di Resta and Filipe Albuquerque.

Albuquerque sat second in the times with a 1m51.058s until right at the end when di Resta got down to a 1m51.040s in his ORECA-Gibson 07 to take the top spot in P2.

The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid had been second until a 1m51.015s set by Brendon Hartley early on was wiped out for a pitlane speeding infringement. That demoted to car to fifth position with a 1m51.380s, also set by Hartley, behind the Realteam by WRT ORECA of Ferdinand Habsburg on a 1m51.244s.

Sixth place went to Prema Powerteam’s ORECA courtesy of a 1m51.395s from Robert Kubica.

The second WRT P2 entry ended up seventh with a 1m51.446s from Rene Rast, while Jose Maria Lopez was eighth in the second Toyota with a 1m53.503s.

The Glickenhaus 007 LMH, which had been fastest in FP1 in Romain Dumas’s hands, ended up down in 14th position more than a second and a half off the pace with a 1m52.479s from Ryan Briscoe.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Photo by: Paul Foster

Porsche heads GTE Pro from Corvette

The #92 Porsche 911 RSR again headed the GTE Pro times, this time with Michael Christensen at the wheel. He posted a 1m58.448s to end up less than one hundredth of a second clear of Nick Tandy in the solo Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.  

The Briton’s 1m58.580s put him four tenths clear of the second Porsche in which Richard Lietz set a best lap of 1m58.889s, which was almost identical to team-mate Gianmaria Bruni’s mark from session one.

The two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos again brought up the rear and failed to break the two-minute mark.

WEC debutant David Pittard ended up quickest in GTE Am in the Northwest AMR Aston Martin. The Briton’s time of 2m00.029s in the Prodrive-run Vantage GTE put him just over a tenth up on fellow countryman Harry Tincknell in the best of the Dempsey Proton Porsches.

Practice continues on Thursday with the final of the three 60-minute practice sessions at 11:55am local time before qualifying for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles begins at 7:00pm.

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		26 1'50.512     196.071
2 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		24 1'51.040 0.528 0.528 195.138
3 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		21 1'51.058 0.546 0.018 195.107
4 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		26 1'51.244 0.732 0.186 194.781
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		28 1'51.380 0.868 0.136 194.543
6 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		27 1'51.395 0.883 0.015 194.516
7 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		25 1'51.446 0.934 0.051 194.427
8 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		24 1'51.503 0.991 0.057 194.328
9 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		28 1'51.683 1.171 0.180 194.015
10 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		23 1'51.783 1.271 0.100 193.841
11 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		20 1'52.047 1.535 0.264 193.385
12 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
Frangois Heriau 		25 1'52.142 1.630 0.095 193.221
13 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		28 1'52.343 1.831 0.201 192.875
14 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		15 1'52.479 1.967 0.136 192.642
15 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		21 1'52.752 2.240 0.273 192.175
16 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		20 1'53.772 3.260 1.020 190.453
17 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi 		27 1'53.976 3.464 0.204 190.112
18 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		23 1'54.144 3.632 0.168 189.832
19 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm 		22 1'56.085 5.573 1.941 186.658
20 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		25 1'58.488 7.976 2.403 182.872
21 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		24 1'58.580 8.068 0.092 182.730
22 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		27 1'58.889 8.377 0.309 182.255
23 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		25 2'00.029 9.517 1.140 180.524
24 Germany Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		26 2'00.181 9.669 0.152 180.296
25 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		25 2'00.367 9.855 0.186 180.017
26 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		24 2'00.416 9.904 0.049 179.944
27 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		26 2'00.533 10.021 0.117 179.770
28 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		23 2'00.559 10.047 0.026 179.731
29 Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		24 2'00.621 10.109 0.062 179.638
30 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		26 2'00.866 10.354 0.245 179.274
31 United States Ben Keating
France Florian Latorre
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		25 2'01.143 10.631 0.277 178.864
32 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Charles Fagg 		25 2'01.424 10.912 0.281 178.450
33 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
France Julien Andlauer 		26 2'01.546 11.034 0.122 178.271
34 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		26 2'01.883 11.371 0.337 177.778
35 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		26 2'01.899 11.387 0.016 177.755
36 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler 		14 2'02.234 11.722 0.335 177.268
View full results
comments

Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
