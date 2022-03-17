Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Sebring Practice report
WEC / Sebring Practice report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine

Glickenhaus claimed the top spot in the third free practice session for the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Sebring on Friday, four tenths clear of Alpine. 

Charles Bradley
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine
Listen to this article

As in Wednesday afternoon’s second session, the Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 sat at the head of the classification for the majority of the session on Thursday morning, until the Glickenhaus 007 LMH jumped ahead towards the end. 

After a quiet Wednesday for the Toyota Hypercars, they ran an early 1-2 with Brendon Hartley ahead of Jose Maria Lopez, but both failed to dip under the 1m50s barrier. 

Nicolas Lapierre went quickest with 1m50.293s in the one-hour practice period, then worked down to 1m49.664s to cement his position at the top of the times. 

Antonio Felix da Costa jumped up to second in his JOTA LMP2 Oreca, with a lap of 1m49.980s, which was eclipsed by Filipe Albuquerque’s United Autosports version on 1m49.745s, just 0.081s off the Alpine’s pace. 

With 20 minutes of the session to go, Olivier Pla jumped to the top of the timesheet with a stunning lap of 1m49.261s in the Glickenhaus, 0.403s faster than the Alpine. 

The Toyotas ended the session in fifth and eighth, with the #7 car setting 1m50.169s, ahead of Paul di Resta’s 1m50.438s in the second United Oreca and AF Corse’s similar car. 

Watch WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 

Porsche leads GTE Pro from Corvette 

The #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 led the GTE Pro times early on, with Gianmaria Bruni setting the bar at 1m57.672s early on. 

After a spell in the pits, Wednesday’s pacesetter Michael Christensen then beat teammate Bruni’s time with 1m57.448s just after the halfway point of the one-hour session in the #92 car. 

Nick Tandy took third in the sole Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, just 0.021s off Bruni, with the GTE Am-leading Team Project 1 Porsche of Matteo Cairoli next up on 1m58.776s. 

The AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos once again struggled, with James Calado unable to dip under 1m59.005s in fifth, and just over a tenth clear of Harry Tincknell in the best of the Dempsey Proton Porsches. 

Qualifying for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles begins at 7:00pm, local time. 

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		17 1'49.261     198.316
2 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		21 1'49.664 0.403 0.403 197.587
3 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		22 1'49.745 0.484 0.081 197.441
4 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		25 1'49.980 0.719 0.235 197.019
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		28 1'50.169 0.908 0.189 196.681
6 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		21 1'50.438 1.177 0.269 196.202
7 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		25 1'50.449 1.188 0.011 196.183
8 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		26 1'50.475 1.214 0.026 196.136
9 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		18 1'51.031 1.770 0.556 195.154
10 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi 		18 1'51.183 1.922 0.152 194.887
11 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		23 1'51.367 2.106 0.184 194.565
12 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		24 1'51.402 2.141 0.035 194.504
13 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		22 1'51.600 2.339 0.198 194.159
14 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		17 1'51.835 2.574 0.235 193.751
15 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		21 1'52.061 2.800 0.226 193.360
16 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm 		24 1'52.140 2.879 0.079 193.224
17 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		22 1'52.639 3.378 0.499 192.368
18 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		24 1'52.949 3.688 0.310 191.840
19 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		23 1'53.260 3.999 0.311 191.313
20 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		18 1'57.448 8.187 4.188 184.492
21 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		22 1'57.672 8.411 0.224 184.140
22 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		21 1'58.693 9.432 1.021 182.556
23 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		23 1'58.776 9.515 0.083 182.429
24 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		22 1'59.005 9.744 0.229 182.078
25 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		23 1'59.185 9.924 0.180 181.803
26 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		18 1'59.233 9.972 0.048 181.730
27 United States Ben Keating
France Florian Latorre
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		21 1'59.382 10.121 0.149 181.503
28 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		21 1'59.811 10.550 0.429 180.853
29 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		23 1'59.837 10.576 0.026 180.814
30 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		22 2'00.127 10.866 0.290 180.377
31 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		21 2'00.159 10.898 0.032 180.329
32 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
France Julien Andlauer 		23 2'00.180 10.919 0.021 180.298
33 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		16 2'01.076 11.815 0.896 178.963
34 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		24 2'01.134 11.873 0.058 178.878
35 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		24 2'01.354 12.093 0.220 178.553
36 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		20 2'03.517 14.256 2.163 175.427
