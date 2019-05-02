Spa WEC: Alonso tops wet, disrupted second practice
Fernando Alonso topped the times for Toyota in a rain-affected second free practice session ahead of this weekend's Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
The Spaniard posted a 2m19.483s just before the 90-minute session was interrupted by the third of four red flags, which coincided with the rain intensifying.
Alonso's time in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid put him more than a second up on the sister car driven by Mike Conway, who ended up second on 2m20.865s.
The SMP Racing squad, which had been fastest in dry conditions during opening practice, ended up third in the times with a 2m21.429s from Vitaly Petrov aboard the #11 BR Engineering BR1.
SMP's second BR1, in which Sergey Sirotkin set the pace in the morning session, didn't post a time after Stephane Sarrazin aquaplaned off the track approaching the fast Blanchimont left-hander early in the session.
The two Rebellion-Gibson R-13s ended up fourth and fifth in the hands of Neel Jani and Gustavo Menezes respectively.
Jani's 2m22.853s put him more than two seconds up on his teammate.
The ByKolles team's revised ENSO CLM P1/01, now powered by a Gibson V8 engine, topped the times early on in Tom Dillmann's hands, but end up in sixth position.
Pastor Maldonado ended up fastest in LMP2 aboard DragonSpeed's Oreca 07.
His 2m27.682s set on Michelin tyres was more than a second and a half up on the second-placed TDS Oreca of Matthieu Vaxiviere on Dunlops.
Marco Sorensen led the way in GTE Pro for Aston Martin.
The Dane posted a 2m32.648s aboard the #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE early in the session, which put him just over two tenths up on Gianmaria Bruni's factory Porsche 911 RSR.
The second Aston was less than a tenth back in third with Alex Lynn driving.
The AF Corse Ferrari squad took fourth and fifth positions in class with Sam Bird and Alessandro Pier Guidi driving.
GTE Am was led by the Proton Dempsey Porsche driven by Matt Campbell.
Second practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Fernando Alonso
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|2'19.483
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|2'20.865
|3
|11
| Mikhail Aleshin
Vitaly Petrov
Stoffel Vandoorne
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|2'21.429
|4
|1
| Neel Jani
Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|2'22.853
|5
|3
| Nathanael Berthon
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|2'25.199
|6
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Oliver Webb
Paolo Ruberti
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|2'25.222
|7
|31
| Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'27.682
|8
|28
| François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'29.295
|9
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Stéphane Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'29.430
|10
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|2'29.541
|11
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|2'29.584
|12
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Andre Negrao
Pierre Thiriet
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|2'30.570
|13
|37
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jordan King
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'30.729
|14
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'32.648
|15
|91
| Richard Lietz
Gianmaria Bruni
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'32.898
|16
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'32.917
|17
|71
| Davide Rigon
Sam Bird
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'33.058
|18
|50
| Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Nicholas Boulle
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|2'33.109
|19
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'33.306
|20
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'33.331
|21
|67
| Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|2'33.887
|22
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'34.093
|23
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|2'34.395
|24
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'34.851
|25
|82
| Augusto Farfus
Antonio Felix da Costa
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|2'35.223
|26
|81
| Martin Tomczyk
Nick Catsburg
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|2'35.494
|27
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'35.911
|28
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'37.158
|29
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'37.834
|30
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'38.112
|31
|61
| Luis Perez Companc
Matteo Cressoni
Matthew Griffin
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'38.189
|32
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'38.476
|33
|88
| Gianluca Roda
Giorgio Roda
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'39.746
|34
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
Sergey Sirotkin
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Spa-Francorchamps (2019)
|Drivers
|Teams
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
|Author
|Gary Watkins
