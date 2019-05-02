Sign in
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps (2019) / Practice report

Spa WEC: Alonso tops wet, disrupted second practice

By:
10m ago

Fernando Alonso topped the times for Toyota in a rain-affected second free practice session ahead of this weekend's Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Spaniard posted a 2m19.483s just before the 90-minute session was interrupted by the third of four red flags, which coincided with the rain intensifying. 

Alonso's time in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid put him more than a second up on the sister car driven by Mike Conway, who ended up second on 2m20.865s. 

The SMP Racing squad, which had been fastest in dry conditions during opening practice, ended up third in the times with a 2m21.429s from Vitaly Petrov aboard the #11 BR Engineering BR1. 

SMP's second BR1, in which Sergey Sirotkin set the pace in the morning session, didn't post a time after Stephane Sarrazin aquaplaned off the track approaching the fast Blanchimont left-hander early in the session.

The two Rebellion-Gibson R-13s ended up fourth and fifth in the hands of Neel Jani and Gustavo Menezes respectively. 

Jani's 2m22.853s put him more than two seconds up on his teammate. 

The ByKolles team's revised ENSO CLM P1/01, now powered by a Gibson V8 engine, topped the times early on in Tom Dillmann's hands, but end up in sixth position.

Pastor Maldonado ended up fastest in LMP2 aboard DragonSpeed's Oreca 07. 

His 2m27.682s set on Michelin tyres was more than a second and a half up on the second-placed TDS Oreca of Matthieu Vaxiviere on Dunlops. 

Marco Sorensen led the way in GTE Pro for Aston Martin. 

The Dane posted a 2m32.648s aboard the #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE early in the session, which put him just over two tenths up on Gianmaria Bruni's factory Porsche 911 RSR. 

The second Aston was less than a tenth back in third with Alex Lynn driving. 

The AF Corse Ferrari squad took fourth and fifth positions in class with Sam Bird and Alessandro Pier Guidi driving.

GTE Am was led by the Proton Dempsey Porsche driven by Matt Campbell. 

Second practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Spain Fernando Alonso 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'19.483
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'20.865
3 11 Russian Federation Mikhail Aleshin
Russian Federation Vitaly Petrov
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 2'21.429
4 1 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Andre Lotterer
Brazil Bruno Senna 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 2'22.853
5 3 France Nathanael Berthon
France Thomas Laurent
United States Gustavo Menezes 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 2'25.199
6 4 France Tom Dillmann
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Italy Paolo Ruberti 		ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 2'25.222
7 31 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Venezuela Pastor Maldonado
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'27.682
8 28 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'29.295
9 38 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
Monaco Stéphane Richelmi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'29.430
10 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Aurus 01 LMP2 2'29.541
11 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Dallara P217 LMP2 2'29.584
12 36 France Nicolas Lapierre
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Thiriet 		Alpine A470 LMP2 2'30.570
13 37 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jordan King
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'30.729
14 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'32.648
15 91 Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 2'32.898
16 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'32.917
17 71 Italy Davide Rigon
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'33.058
18 50 France Erwin Creed
France Romano Ricci
United States Nicholas Boulle 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 2'33.109
19 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'33.306
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 2'33.331
21 67 Guernsey Andy Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Ford GT LMGTE PRO 2'33.887
22 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'34.093
23 66 Germany Stefan Mücke
France Olivier Pla 		Ford GT LMGTE PRO 2'34.395
24 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Italy Eddie Cheever III 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'34.851
25 82 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 		BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 2'35.223
26 81 Germany Martin Tomczyk
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 2'35.494
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Germany Thomas Preining 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'35.911
28 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'37.158
29 56 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey
Norway Egidio Perfetti 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'37.834
30 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
United Kingdom Euan Hankey
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 2'38.112
31 61 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ireland Matthew Griffin 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'38.189
32 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Portugal Pedro Lamy
Austria Mathias Lauda 		Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 2'38.476
33 88 Italy Gianluca Roda
Italy Giorgio Roda
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'39.746
34 17 France Stéphane Sarrazin
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev
Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1  
View full results
Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps (2019)
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins
