WEC / Breaking news

WEC's Sebring return in 2020 confirmed

WEC's Sebring return in 2020 confirmed
By:
39m ago

The FIA World Endurance Championship's Sebring race has been confirmed for the 2019/20 season.

The WEC returned to Sebring for the first time since 2012 this year, sharing the bill with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's traditional 12-hour fixture.

It was run as a 1,000-mile race, albeit with an eight-hour time limit, on the Friday before the IMSA race, and this format will be kept for the 2020 edition of the Florida event on March 18-21.

Bosses from both WEC and IMSA said it was highly likely their collaboration would continue into a second season after the 2019 race proved a success.

IMSA President Scott Atherton commented: “The 2019 Super Sebring weekend exceeded expectations by every measure, and we look forward to working with the World Endurance Championship and Sebring Raceway staffs to enhance the experience in 2020 for everyone involved."

WEC boss Gerard Neveu added: “The Sebring event this year was greatly enjoyed by competitors and fans alike, and it’s a real pleasure to come together again with our partners at IMSA and Sebring Raceway to put on an even better show for 2020."

The announcement means the 2019/20 calendar, first revealed at Silverstone last year, is now finalised, with Sebring slotting in between the revived Interlagos fixture in February and the start of the European season in Spa.

2019/20 WEC calendar:

Date Venue Time/Distance
1 September 2019 United Kingdom Silverstone 4 hours
6 October 2019 Japan Fuji 6 hours
17 November 2019 China Shanghai 4 hours
14 December 2019  Bahrain 8 hours
1 February 2020 Brazil Interlagos 6 hours
20 March 2020  Sebring 1000 miles/8 hours
3 May 2020  Spa 6 hours
13-14 June 2020  Le Mans 24 hours
Series WEC
Author Jamie Klein
