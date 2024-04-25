Alonso laments "game of who can run less" in F1 sprint practice
Fernando Alonso reckons Formula 1’s tyre allocation should be increased for sprint events, as he feels the current rules mean “it’s a game of who can run less” in practice.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The sprint format means the teams have only one practice session to get their cars ready before the opening sprint qualifying and race action, which means deploying unusual FP1 run plans compared to standard race events.
In FP1 in China last week – the first sprint weekend of the 2024 season – Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll topped a session where the teams concentrated on long runs before unleashing a series of qualifying simulations late on.
The tyre allocation for sprint events is reduced by one set overall from 13 to 12, with the split going from two sets of the hards, three sets of the mediums and eight sets of softs, to four mediums and six softs plus the usual two hards.
Fernando Alonso said after the main race in Shanghai that “I think more tyres will be good because in FP1 it is a game of who can run less and who uses less sets of tyres” before going on to lambast the penalty he received for clashing with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the first race last weekend.
“So, it is a shame for the fans,” he added. “And then the sprint, if they want it for the show and for overtaking and you don't let them race, it is better not to race."
Alonso also said next weekend’s Miami sprint weekend will be “another one where the tyres will be unknown”.
He continued: “So ideally, you would not run in FP1 to keep all the tyres alive and you don't run the sprint race to save penalty points on your license.
“Obviously, we will not do that because we need to learn something from the car in Miami. But we need to still think, the sprint needs further tuning."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the garage
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Mercedes driver George Russell said he “enjoyed” the tweaked sprint format for 2024, with parc ferme being opened post-sprint race ahead of GP qualifying to allow teams to make set-up adjustments, but agreed with Alonso on the idea of increasing the tyre allocation.
“I enjoy this format,” said Russell. “I think maybe the only thing that would be better is to change the tyre rule for practice.
“Maybe giving everybody the same set of tyres or number of tyres in practice because it shouldn't be influencing the rest of your weekend based on what you do in practice.
“So that'd be my only thought, otherwise, I was pretty happy with it.”
In the only two FP1 sessions previously held in 2024 that did not feature a red-flag interruption – Bahrain, where the teams had just completed a test and must deal with the most abrasive track surface of the year, and Jeddah – the total number of laps logged was 422 and 471 respectively.
In China, the total was 453 – despite time being lost due to the stoppage following the weekend’s first bizarre trackside grass fire.
Watch: Who Are The Key Players In The F1 2025 Driver Market
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Alonso explains mid-race soft tyre strategy in F1 Chinese GP
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Latest news
The weekly reality check that has kept MotoGP hype off of Acosta so far in 2024
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team
F1 24: New features for revamped career mode include icon drivers, two-player mode
Prime
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments