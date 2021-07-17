Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine

Lopez lapped the Italian circuit in 1m35.899s, edging the sister Toyota of Brendon Hartley by 0.062s and claiming the second pole of the season for the #7 crew.

Nicolas Lapierre ended up 0.222s adrift in the #36 Signatech Alpine, as the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs qualified third and fourth respectively - with Pipo Derani the quickest of the two in the #708 entry.

The qualifying session for prototypes was halted when Stoffel Vandoorne heavily crashed the #28 JOTA at the exit of the second Lesmo with less than three minutes to run.

The session was restarted later, allowing WRT driver Charles Milesi to claim pole in the LMP2 class with a time of 1m38.52.

Porsche continued its pole streak in the GTE Pro class this year, with Kevin Estre setting the fastest time in the #92 911 RSR-19.

GTE Am honours went to the #33 TF Sport Aston Martin.

More to follow

