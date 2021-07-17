Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Monza Practice report

Monza WEC: Lopez secures Toyota clean sweep in practice

By:

Toyota blocked out the top two positions in final free practice for Sunday's Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Monza WEC: Lopez secures Toyota clean sweep in practice

Jose Maria Lopez maintained his monopoly of the top spot in the times aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid with a 1m36.137s set during a qualification simulation right at the start of the one-hour session.

Brendon Hartley ended up a second slower with a 1m37.208s after encountering traffic at the first chicane on the opening lap of his qualifying sim.

That still put the Kiwi nearly half a second up on the third-placed Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH.

Olivier Pla posted a 1m37.659s in the #708 car to just edge out the Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1 car in which Nicolas Lapierre managed a 1m37.747s

The second Glickenhaus was a further two tenths back with a 1m38.009s set by Romain Dumas.

Stoffel Vandoorne ended up quickest in LMP2 aboard the fastest of the JOTA team's pair of Oreca 07s.

The Belgian's 1m38.910s was two tenths quicker than Filipe Albuquerque's 1m39.126s aboard the United Autosports Oreca.

Felipe Nasr took third position in the Risi Competizone team's Oreca with a 1m39.211s, while Ben Hanley claimed fourth for DragonSpeed on 1m39.273s.

Gianmaria Bruni was quickest on home ground for Porsche in GTE Pro.

The Italian's 1m46.253s lap in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR was more than three tenths up on second-placed Alessandro Pier Guidi.

A 1m46.589s from the Ferrari driver just edged out teammate Miguel Molina's 1m46.663s in the second of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Neel Jani took fourth in the second of the works Porsches.

Ferrari factory driver Nicklas Nielsen was quickest in GTE Am for AF Corse.

Two cars failed to take part in the final session of practice after incidents in Saturday's morning session.

The #60 Iron Lynx GTE Am Ferrari driven by Claudio Schiavoni triggered a three-car incident on the run to the Ascari Chicane after the chequered flag had fallen in FP2.

The Inception Racing Ferrari went off at Ascari earlier in the second session with Brendan Iribe at the wheel and has been withdrawn from the race.

Qualifying for Sunday's Monza 6 Hours, round three of the 2021 WEC, begins at 6pm local time.

Motorsport.tv will be showing live both qualifying and the full race of the WEC 6 Hours of Monza this weekend. Join today.

FP3 Results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'36.137  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'37.208 1.071
3 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'37.659 1.522
4 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'37.747 1.610
5 France Romain Dumas
France Franck Mailleux
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'38.009 1.872
6 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.910 2.773
7 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.126 2.989
8 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.211 3.074
9 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.273 3.136
10 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.392 3.255
11 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.669 3.532
12 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.707 3.570
13 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.847 3.710
14 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.857 3.720
15 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.731 4.594
16 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.138 5.001
17 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'45.042 8.905
18 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'46.253 10.116
19 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.589 10.452
20 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.663 10.526
21 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'46.984 10.847
22 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.080 10.943
23 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.167 11.030
24 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Germany Marco Seefried
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.331 11.194
25 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.365 11.228
26 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.520 11.383
27 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.608 11.471
28 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Maxwell Root 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.641 11.504
29 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.652 11.515
30 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.685 11.548
31 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.757 11.620
32 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.871 11.734
33 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'48.085 11.948
34 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'48.284 12.147
35 Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
France Simon Mann
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.323 12.186
36 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
37 Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
