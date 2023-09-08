Fuji WEC: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice
Toyota dominated the first dry session of practice ahead of Sunday’s penultimate round of the World Endurance Championship at Fuji.
The Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars ended up 1-2 in the times during Friday afternoon's Free Practice 2, Sebastien Buemi in the #8 car ending up over a second clear of the Japanese manufacturer’s closest challenger.
Buemi and Kamui Kobayashi in the sister car each set two lap times faster than the Antonio Felix da Costa managed in the third-placed JOTA Porsche 963 LMDh.
The #8 car in Buemi’s hands ended up six tenths ahead of of Kobayashi in the #7.
Buemi got down to a 1m29.523s on his second hot lap on a fresh set of Michelin slicks at the beginning of the 90-minute session, which compared with a 1m30.120s best from Kobayashi.
The time from Buemi was only two tenths slower than than Kobayashi’s pole position mark for the Fuji 6 Hours 12 months ago.
JOTA driver da Costa vaulted to third position ahead of the best of the Ferrari 499Ps early in the session courtesy of a 1m30.584s.
That pushed Alessandro Pier Guidi down to fourth in the #51 Ferrari in which he had posted a 1m30.618s.
Michael Christensen ended up fifth in the first of the Porsche Penske Motorsport entries with of a 1m30.734s lap set early in the session.
That gave him a margin of just over a tenth on the #50 Ferrari, which had topped the times in Antonio Fuoco’s hands thanks to a late run on slicks on a drying track in the morning session.
Nicklas Nielsen got down to 1m30.877s in the afternoon aboard the second of the Ferraris to take sixth.
The two Peugeot 9X8s took seventh and eighth positions. Jean-Eric Vergne’s 1m31.069s in the #93 car gave him a margin of little more than a tenth over team-mate Loic Duval, who ended up on 1m31.216s in #94.
The second works Porsche was ninth in Kevin Estre’s hands, while Neel Jani took 10th in the Proton Competition’s team privateer 963.
The Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH outpaced the solo Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series-R at the rear of the Hypercar class.
Louis Deletraz jumped to the top of the times in LMP2 as the chequered flag fell.
He posted a 1m33.131s aboard the best of the WRT ORECA 07s to go nearly half a second clear of Pietro Fittipaldi in the JOTA team’s solo P2 entry.
The Brazilian had improved mid-session to 1m33.620s, which edged out the #23 United Autosports ORECA driven by Oliver Jarvis by just five thousandths.
Fourth fastest in class less than a tenth behind was Ferdinand Habsburg in second WRT ORECAs.
Factory Ferrari driver Davide Rigon led an AF Corse 1-2-3 in GTE Am. He topped the class order in the #54 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo on 1m38.239s, nearly half a second up on the team’s second entry in which Kei Cozzolino got down to 1m30.718s.
The Richard Mille-sponsored AF car took third position in Alessio Rovera’s hands.
Final practice for the six-hour race at Fuji starts at 10:20 local time on Saturday, with qualifying following at 14:40.
Fuji WEC - second practice results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|51
|1'29.523
|183.492
|2
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi J. Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|48
|+0.597
|0.597
|182.276
|3
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|A. Felix da Costa W. Stevens Y. Yifei
|Porsche 963
|53
|+1.061
|0.464
|181.343
|4
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|51
|+1.095
|0.034
|181.275
|5
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|D. Cameron M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|48
|+1.211
|0.116
|181.043
|6
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|49
|+1.354
|0.143
|180.758
|7
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta M. Jensen J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|42
|+1.546
|0.192
|180.377
|8
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval G. Menezes S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8
|48
|+1.693
|0.147
|180.086
|9
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|39
|+1.713
|0.020
|180.047
|10
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani G. Bruni H. Tincknell
|Porsche 963
|29
|+1.880
|0.167
|179.718
|11
|
FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM HYPERCAR
|4
| E. Guerrieri T. Vautier
J. De
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|32
|+1.902
|0.022
|179.675
|12
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn R. Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|48
|+2.068
|0.166
|179.349
|13
|
TEAM WRT LMP2
|41
|R. Andrade R. Kubica L. Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|48
|+3.608
|1.540
|176.383
|14
|
Jota Sport LMP2
|28
|D. Heinemeier Hansson P. Fittipaldi O. Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|43
|+4.097
|0.489
|175.462
|15
|
United Autosports LMP2
|23
|J. Pierson B. Hanley O. Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|46
|+4.102
|0.005
|175.453
|16
|
TEAM WRT LMP2
|31
|S. Gelael F. Habsburg R. Frijns
|Oreca 07
|48
|+4.188
|0.086
|175.292
|17
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski F. Scherer A. Costa
|Oreca 07
|43
|+4.463
|0.275
|174.779
|18
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|F. Lubin P. Hanson F. Albuquerque
|Oreca 07
|45
|+4.684
|0.221
|174.369
|19
|
PREMA RACING LMP2
|9
|F. Ugran B. Viscaal J. Correa
|Oreca 07
|48
|+4.915
|0.231
|173.942
|20
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen M. Kaiser G. Aubry
|Oreca 07
|47
|+4.968
|0.053
|173.845
|21
|
ALPINE ELF TEAM LMP2
|36
|M. Vaxiviere J. Canal C. Milesi
|Oreca 07
|40
|+5.125
|0.157
|173.556
|22
|
PREMA RACING LMP2
|63
|D. Pin A. Caldarelli D. Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|46
|+5.136
|0.011
|173.536
|23
|
ALPINE ELF TEAM LMP2
|35
|A. Negrao M. Rojas O. Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|43
|+5.290
|0.154
|173.254
|24
|
AF Corse LMGTE AM
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|48
|+8.716
|3.426
|167.212
|25
|
AF Corse LMGTE AM
|21
|H. Koizumi S. Mann K. Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|47
|+9.195
|0.479
|166.401
|26
|
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGTE AM
|83
|L. Perez Companc L. Wadoux A. Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|48
|+9.201
|0.006
|166.391
|27
|
Proton Competition LMGTE AM
|77
| C. Ried
M. PedersenJ. Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|47
|+9.341
|0.140
|166.155
|28
|
PROJECT 1 - AO LMGTE AM
|56
|P. Hyett G. Jeannette M. Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|44
|+9.343
|0.002
|166.152
|29
|
D'Station Racing LMGTE AM
|777
|S. Hoshino C. Stevenson T. Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|45
|+9.378
|0.035
|166.093
|30
|
GR RACING LMGTE AM
|86
|M. Wainwright R. Pera B. Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|45
|+9.488
|0.110
|165.908
|31
|
NORTHWEST AMR LMGTE AM
|98
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|48
|+9.612
|0.124
|165.701
|32
|
IRON DAMES LMGTE AM
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|43
|+9.730
|0.118
|165.504
|33
|
Corvette Racing LMGTE AM
|33
| B. Keating
N. VarroneN. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|46
|+9.748
|0.018
|165.474
|34
|
IRON LYNX LMGTE AM
|60
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni A. Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|42
|+9.821
|0.073
|165.352
|35
|
Kessel Racing LMGTE AM
|57
|T. Kimura S. Huffaker R. Miyata
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|48
|+9.974
|0.153
|165.098
|36
|
ORT BY TF LMGTE AM
|25
|A. Al Harthy M. Dinan C. Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|45
|+10.392
|0.418
|164.407
|View full results
