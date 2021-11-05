Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Bahrain II Practice report

Bahrain 8h WEC: #8 Toyota stays on top in second practice

By:

Brendon Hartley ensured the #8 Toyota remained quickest in second practice for the FIA World Endurance Championship title decider in Bahrain.

The two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner posted a time of 1m47.673s during a four-lap stint at the beginning of the 90-minute session, beating the sister #7 GR010 Hybrid of Kamui Kobayashi by just over half a second.

Hartley’s quickest time was eight tenths quicker than the lap with which he topped FP1 on Thursday evening, but some way off his pole time in the Bahrain 6 Hours event last week.

The two Toyota crews are separated by 15 points going into the race, with Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway primed to defend their 2019/20 title in the #7 car.

Signatech Alpine was again unable to challenge the Japanese manufacturer on one lap pace, with Matthieu Vaxiviere managing a best time of 1m49.056s in the team’s sole A480-Gibson.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde set the pace in the LMP2 class, lapping the Bahrain International Circuit in 1m50.513s in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca.

Filipe Albuquerque finished just 0.046s adrift in the #22 United Autosports entry, while the points-leading WRT team rounded out the top three with Ferdinand Habsburg at the wheel of its #31 Oreca.

Both JOTA cars finished some way off the pace in FP2 as they focused on long run pace, with Stoffel Vandoorne the team’s best representative in eighth in the #28 entry.

Ferrari leads Porsche in GTE Pro

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ferrari topped the GTE Pro class for the first time across the two Bahrain rounds this year, with Miguel Molina setting the quickest time in the #52 488 GTE.

Molina’s lap of 1m57.509s put him four tenths clear of Frederic Makowiecki in the best of the Porsches, although the two 911 RSR-19s were not lapping at the same pace as first practice on Thursday.

Kevin Estre was third in the #92 Porsche, while the four-car GTE Pro order was propped up by James Calado in the points-leading #51 Ferrari.

Porsche did enjoy an advantage over Ferrari in the GTE Am ranks, however, with factory driver Matt Campbell topping the times in the #77 Dempsey-Proton entry.

Cetilar Racing was the top Ferrari team in second, with Antonio Fuoco ending up just over two tenths behind Campbell in the #47 488 GTE.

Andrea Piccini was third in the #60 Iron Lynx Ferrari, while the points-leading TF Sport ended up a disappointing seventh in the hands of gentleman driver Ben Keating, albeit still two places ahead of the only other Aston Martin Vantage GTE in the field.

The session was interrupted by a single full course yellow, caused by Satoshi Hoshino stopping between Turns 2 and 3 in the #777 D’station Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

Bahrain 8 Hours - FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'47.673  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'48.200 0.527
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'49.056 1.383
4 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.513 2.840
5 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.559 2.886
6 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.190 3.517
7 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.314 3.641
8 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
France Nelson Panciatici 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.477 4.804
9 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.838 5.165
10 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.856 5.183
11 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.183 5.510
12 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.262 5.589
13 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.635 5.962
14 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'54.340 6.667
15 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'57.509 9.836
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.924 10.251
17 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'58.043 10.370
18 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'58.043 10.370
19 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'58.489 10.816
20 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'58.716 11.043
21 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'58.753 11.080
22 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.344 11.671
23 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.430 11.757
24 88 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.534 11.861
25 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.576 11.903
26 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.622 11.949
27 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.626 11.953
28 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.662 11.989
29 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.913 12.240
30 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.947 12.274
31 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.363 12.690
View full results

The WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tvClick here for more information

