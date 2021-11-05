Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bahrain 8h WEC: #8 Toyota stays on top in second practice Next / Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes
WEC / Bahrain II News

Porsche "not happy" with Ferrari BoP change ahead of WEC finale

By:

Porsche has questioned the Balance of Performance change in favour of GTE Pro rival Ferrari ahead of this weekend's final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain. 

Porsche "not happy" with Ferrari BoP change ahead of WEC finale

The German manufacturer stated that the revision, which has given the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo back half of the horsepower it lost under the BoP ahead of the first of the back-to-back Bahrain races, doesn't conform to its own data.

Alexander Stehlig, head of operations at the Manthey-run WEC factory team, told Motorsport.com: "There has been a BoP change now for our competitor, and honestly we do not agree with that.

"For sure we are not happy with this decision, but I am definitely not unhappy with the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest [who set the rules for the WEC].

"We have our data and they have their data, more than us, and we respect their decision."

Stehlig argued that Porsche's analysis of last weekend's Bahrain 6 Hours suggested no change for the eight-hour fixture this weekend was necessary.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

He explained that its data pointed to the Ferrari 488s experiencing higher tyre degradation than the Porsche 911 RSRs. 

"If we correct the race by taking out tyre degradation and time the Ferraris lost in the pits, we would have been leading by 20s at the end," he said.

"That is not an unusual gap for a six-hour race and that is why we wouldn't have reacted."

The winning margin for the Porsche 911 RSR of Kevin Estre and Neel Jani was 35 seconds.

Stehlig said the draconian change for the Ferrari made outside the scope of the automatic BoP system under the so-called black ball rule for the first Bahrain race "made sense". 

"We are not sure if we have seen the true pace of the Ferrari in the WEC races [excluding Le Mans, which is not part of the auto system]," he said.

He pointed to the race at Le Mans and ability of the winning GTE Pro Ferrari driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Come Ledogar "to increase its pace at the beginning of the race when the track dried and again in the middle of the race" as evidence of this.

Ferrari has yet to comment on the revised BoP, except to point out that it has not returned to the same level as at the Monza round in July when Porsche and Ferrari were separated by a handful of seconds for the majority of the race.

The FIA has insisted that the respective changes ahead of the two Bahrain races have been data-driven.

FIA technical director Xavier Mestelan-Pinon said: "Defining the BoP is challenging and complex as there are numerous parameters, while performance references keep evolving from race to race. 

"However, any BoP decision is purely data-driven and there are no factors other than data influencing the BoP. 

"The whole process is fully transparent to the competitors."

He added that together with the ACO, the FIA is "constantly work on refining and improving the accuracy" of the BoP process.

A joint statement from the FIA and the ACO said: "The FIA and the ACO would like to stress that their common goal at any time is to deliver fair competition on technical, sporting as well as promotional levels, providing all contestants with a platform to compete on an equal terms."

The change to the BoP for Bahrain 2 was published late on Wednesday night. 

The reduction in the turbo boost pressure ratio for the Ferrari's engine has been halved from 0.08 to 0.04 throughout the rev range and the fuel capacity of the 488 increased by two litres to 91 litres to reflect the additional engine power that has resulted.

Read Also:

Ferrari claimed the change reduced engine power by 25bhp, which is more than 13.5bhp or 10kW maximum allowed between races under the auto system.

The BoP for the Ferrari in GTE Am has also been changed in line with that of the Pro category.

Ferrari topped the times in second free practice for the Bahrain 8 Hours with Miguel Molina.

The WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tvClick here for more information

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain 8h WEC: #8 Toyota stays on top in second practice
Previous article

Bahrain 8h WEC: #8 Toyota stays on top in second practice
Next article

Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes

Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Prime
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime
WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal

Latest news

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash
WEC WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime
WEC WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss
WEC WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime
WEC WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.