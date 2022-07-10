Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Suspected broken leg, punctured lung for Porsche driver Next / Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Supercars / Townsville Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Davison takes provisional pole

Will Davison edged teammate Anton De Pasquale to score provisional pole for today's second leg of the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Townsville Supercars: Davison takes provisional pole
Listen to this article

The Dick Johnson Racing pair jumped to the top of the times on their final runs, De Pasquale the first to clear the field with a 1m13.439s.

But Davison had his measure, the veteran grabbing provisional pole with a 1m13.265s right at the flag.

That means he'll run last in the Top 10 Shootout that will decide the first five rows for today's 250-kilometre race.

Jack Le Brocq made the Shootout for a second consecutive day with the third fastest time in qualifying.

Cam Waters was fourth fastest after not improving on his final run, while Saturday race winner Shane van Gisbergen had to bolt on a new set of rears on his final run to ensure he made it into the single-lap dash.

James Courtney was seventh fastest ahead of Chaz Mostert, while Thomas Randle will make a career-first Top 10 Shootout appearance thanks to the eighth fastest time in qualifying.

Scott Pye and David Reynolds rounded out the best 10 while Broc Feeney and Andre Heimgartner, who made the Shootout yesterday, missed out today with 11th and 12th respectively.

Tim Slade was another Saturday Shootout runner who missed out today, the Blanchard Racing Team driver set to start 14th.

Nick Percat, meanwhile, continued his horror qualifying run, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver qualifying dead last.

It's the sixth time this season he will start from rear of grid in what has been a tough introduction to the WAU squad.

Townsville 500 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'13.2650    
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'13.4394 0.1744 0.1744
3 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.4831 0.2181 0.0437
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'13.5161 0.2511 0.0330
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.5265 0.2615 0.0104
6 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'13.5554 0.2904 0.0289
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.5904 0.3254 0.0350
8 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'13.5957 0.3307 0.0053
9 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.6153 0.3503 0.0196
10 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'13.6373 0.3723 0.0220
11 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.6830 0.4180 0.0457
12 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.7061 0.4411 0.0231
13 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.7076 0.4426 0.0015
14 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'13.7348 0.4698 0.0272
15 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.7732 0.5082 0.0384
16 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8013 0.5363 0.0281
17 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1'13.8327 0.5677 0.0314
18 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8814 0.6164 0.0487
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8967 0.6317 0.0153
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.0676 0.8026 0.1709
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1239 0.8589 0.0563
22 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'14.1375 0.8725 0.0136
23 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1454 0.8804 0.0079
24 31 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1687 0.9037 0.0233
25 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1739 0.9089 0.0052
View full results
shares
comments
Suspected broken leg, punctured lung for Porsche driver
Previous article

Suspected broken leg, punctured lung for Porsche driver
Next article

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on" Townsville
Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Supercars Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.