Townsville Supercars: Davison takes provisional pole

The Dick Johnson Racing pair jumped to the top of the times on their final runs, De Pasquale the first to clear the field with a 1m13.439s.

But Davison had his measure, the veteran grabbing provisional pole with a 1m13.265s right at the flag.

That means he'll run last in the Top 10 Shootout that will decide the first five rows for today's 250-kilometre race.

Jack Le Brocq made the Shootout for a second consecutive day with the third fastest time in qualifying.

Cam Waters was fourth fastest after not improving on his final run, while Saturday race winner Shane van Gisbergen had to bolt on a new set of rears on his final run to ensure he made it into the single-lap dash.

James Courtney was seventh fastest ahead of Chaz Mostert, while Thomas Randle will make a career-first Top 10 Shootout appearance thanks to the eighth fastest time in qualifying.

Scott Pye and David Reynolds rounded out the best 10 while Broc Feeney and Andre Heimgartner, who made the Shootout yesterday, missed out today with 11th and 12th respectively.

Tim Slade was another Saturday Shootout runner who missed out today, the Blanchard Racing Team driver set to start 14th.

Nick Percat, meanwhile, continued his horror qualifying run, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver qualifying dead last.

It's the sixth time this season he will start from rear of grid in what has been a tough introduction to the WAU squad.

Townsville 500 qualifying results