Supercars broadens promotional material ban

The series has updated its television presentation protocols from this weekend's Tasmania SuperSprint onwards, limiting what can and can't appear on air.

Rule E8.5.3 in the operations manual now reads: "Only the official champagne, or 'unbranded' bottled water are permitted:

"E8.5.3.1 on the podium (being the location where any presentation is made to the winner and place-getters at the conclusion of any race); and

"E8.5.3.2 during the television presentation of the official pole award at the conclusion of qualifying or the shootout; and

"E8.5.3.3 on stage during any media conference."

While promotional materials has long been banned from the podium and press conference, the pole award is a new inclusion to the rule.

The change follows the opening qualifying session of the 2021 season, when Cameron Waters held a can of Monster Energy while accepting the pole award at Mount Panorama – which wasn't a breach under the existing wording of the regulation.

The last significant breach of the promotional materials rule came in 2019 when Scott McLaughlin was fined $10,000 for taking a poster that read 'Mustang wins title' on the podium at Queensland Raceway.

His Dick Johnson Racing team footed the bill and went on to sell copies of the posters for charity, raising $30,000 for Camp Quality.