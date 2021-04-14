Ambrose joins Supercars TV team

The Aussie series confirmed today that the two-time champion will be part of the broadcast from his home round at Symmons Plains this weekend.

He'll team up with the likes of former rivals Neil Crompton, Mark Skaife, Garth Tander and Mark Larkham, although his exact role in the broadcast line-up hasn't been publicly defined.

"Joining the telecast team for the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains Raceway will be a blast,” Ambrose told the Supercars website.

"I am looking forward to catching up with old friends and perhaps a couple of foes in the telecast booth.

“Growing up in Tasmania, Symmons Plains was my home track and I grew up watching racing legends like Dick Johnson and Peter Brock dominate the track.

"I also had my own success winning races in the early 2000s. I know the track well and what it takes to win at the short, fast and technical Symmons Plains circuit.”

Ambrose won two Supercars titles in 2003 and 2004 before a bold move to the United States to pursue a career in NASCAR.

He enjoyed a six-year spell as a Cup regular for JTG Daugherty Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports, winning a pair of races at Watkins Glen.

Ambrose returned to Australia at the end of 2014 with plans to spearhead DJR Team Penske entry to Supercars, but retired from full-time racing in early 2015, just two rounds into the season.

He has been based on the Apple Isle since coming home from the US.