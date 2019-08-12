Penske raises $30,000 for charity with Mustang poster

Scott McLaughlin celebrated Ford wrapping up the manufacturers’ title by taking a mock newspaper cover reading 'Mustang wins title' on to the Queensland Raceway podium last month.

While DJR Team Penske was fined $10,000 for breaching rule E6.8.2 regarding non-permitted items on the podium, the poster became an instant hit among the fans on social media.

DJR Team Penske has now revealed that it raised $30,000 from the sale, and all proceeds were handed to the charity on Monday in the presence of McLaughlin and team co-owners Dick Johnson and Ryan Story.

“We couldn’t believe the support we received on social media after the race, so we decided to make the posters available for sale with all of the proceeds going to Camp Quality,” Story said.

“This has been a passion project for me to raise money for a worthy cause, and I'm grateful to all of our supporters for getting behind it and our partners in Ford and Authentic Collectables for making it happen.”

Camp Quality chief executive Kylea Tink added: “Camp Quality relies heavily on the generosity of people fundraising in the community to help us give any kid facing cancer the chance to be a kid again.

“This $30,000 means 14 kids dealing with their own cancer diagnosis, or the diagnosis of a loved one, will now get to go on Camp and laugh, make new friends and have glorious, grubby adventures: an opportunity that many may not have had without this support.

“We are so grateful to the Shell V-Power Racing Team and love that it just goes to show how so much good can be created when people come together to help others.

“The experience of Camp literally changes the cancer story for kids by helping them create lasting memories filled with fun and laughter and that’s an extraordinary thing for any of us to do.”