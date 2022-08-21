Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win

Listen to this article

Van Gisbergen made a clean getaway from pole to lead the field into Turn 1, while those immediately behind him scrapped over second spot.

Cam Waters, who started second, found himself wide at the first corner after contact with old foe Chaz Mostert, which dropped him to fourth behind Broc Feeney.

Waters continued to lose spots in the laps that followed, the Tickford star dropping to seventh.

At the front van Gisbergen made light work of the first lead, easing the lead over Mostert and Feeney to more than three seconds.

The second and third-placed drivers took their sole stop together on Lap 14, Mostert continuing without drama.

Feeney, however, saw his race unravel when his car stalled when dropped from the jacks, the delay dumping him well back in the field.

Van Gisbergen went long in the first stop, not taking his stop until Lap 21.

The Kiwi resumed with a 2.5s lead over Mostert which turned into a 7.5s advantage by the time he crossed the finish line.

The win means T8 has now won eight of the past nine races at Sandown, after a seven-race winning streak was broken by Will Davison yesterday.

"The car was really good, so much better than yesterday," said van Gisbergen.

"That was the best [start] I've got. I got through Turn 1 and I can't remember the last time I got through Turn 1 in the lead. I thought, 'shit, what do I do now?'.

"I normally have to think about battling someone. I was a bit lost the first few laps."

Thanks to the dramas for Waters and Feeney, David Reynolds and Will Brown found themselves scraping over third place late in the race.

A slightly later stop gave Brown the better tyre quality when it mattered, the second-year driver able to sneak past his former Bathurst partner to grab the final spot on the podium.

Reynolds was fourth ahead of Scott Pye and Andre Heimgartner, while a stronger second stint saw Waters come home seventh.

Anton De Pasquale and James Golding were next as Feeney recovered from his pitstop drama to finish 10th.

Davison, who started 11th due to a battery fire in qualifying earlier today, looked to be on a charge with a decent first stint.

However his Dick Johnson Racing crew dropped him off his jacks with the wheel gun still attached during his stop, which drew a drive-through penalty.

That left him 15th at the finish.

Sandown SuperSprint Race 2 results