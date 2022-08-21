Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener Next / Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win
Supercars / Sandown Qualifying report

Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying

Shane van Gisbergen and Will Davison took a pole each from a pair of wild Supercars qualifying sessions at Sandown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying
Listen to this article

The lap record fell in both sessions, van Gisbergen the first to lower the benchmark in the first session.

That lap was a 1m07.446s which secured the Race 2 pole for van Gisbergen over Ford rival Cam Waters.

Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney were third and fourth, both within a tenth of pole position in what was a remarkably tight session.

Scott Pye and David Reynolds were next followed by Will Brown and an impressive James Golding.

Andre Heimgartner and Brodie Kostecki rounded out the Top 10 while both Dick Johnson Racing cars missed out.

Race 1 winner Davison ended up 11th after missing out on a second run due to an electrical short which set his battery one fire during his first run.

Davison was forced to limp back to pits while the cabin filled with smoke, his DJR crew swiftly rectifying the issue for the second session.

De Pasquale, meanwhile, was just 13th in the first session.

Davison hit back in fine style in the second session, lowering the record even further with his pole-winning 1m07.207s.

His cause was helped slightly by traffic, though, with van Gisbergen going purple in the first and second sectors.

The Red Bull Holden was then held up by Jack Smith in the final sector, which allowed Davison to nab pole.

"I haven't come up for air yet, literally," said Davison after the second session.

"It was like a bad cigar. It was pretty stressful in the first session. I just wanted to get it back because I didn't want to cause a red, but I was struggling to breath for half a lap there.

"We got it in and this is a good way to repay the boys. I knew we had a good time in us so that fuelled the motivation to dig in and rag it."

De Pasquale was a much improved third in the second session followed by Mark Winterbottom, Mostert and Waters.

Reynolds and Thomas Randle were next from Feeney and Brown.

The first of the two races kicks off at 1:05pm local time.

 

shares
comments
Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener
Previous article

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener
Next article

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Davison needed treatment after cabin fire Sandown
Supercars

Davison needed treatment after cabin fire

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale Sandown
Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Davison needed treatment after cabin fire
Supercars Supercars

Davison needed treatment after cabin fire

Will Davison required treatment for smoke inhalation following his cabin fire during Supercars qualifying at Sandown earlier today.

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale

Shane van Gisbergen held off Will Davison to win a tense final heat of the Sandown SuperSprint.

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win

Shane van Gisbergen put Triple Eight back on top at Sandown with a dominant victory in the second Supercars race.

Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying

Shane van Gisbergen and Will Davison took a pole each from a pair of wild Supercars qualifying sessions at Sandown.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.