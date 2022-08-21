Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying

Listen to this article

The lap record fell in both sessions, van Gisbergen the first to lower the benchmark in the first session.

That lap was a 1m07.446s which secured the Race 2 pole for van Gisbergen over Ford rival Cam Waters.

Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney were third and fourth, both within a tenth of pole position in what was a remarkably tight session.

Scott Pye and David Reynolds were next followed by Will Brown and an impressive James Golding.

Andre Heimgartner and Brodie Kostecki rounded out the Top 10 while both Dick Johnson Racing cars missed out.

Race 1 winner Davison ended up 11th after missing out on a second run due to an electrical short which set his battery one fire during his first run.

Davison was forced to limp back to pits while the cabin filled with smoke, his DJR crew swiftly rectifying the issue for the second session.

De Pasquale, meanwhile, was just 13th in the first session.

Davison hit back in fine style in the second session, lowering the record even further with his pole-winning 1m07.207s.

His cause was helped slightly by traffic, though, with van Gisbergen going purple in the first and second sectors.

The Red Bull Holden was then held up by Jack Smith in the final sector, which allowed Davison to nab pole.

"I haven't come up for air yet, literally," said Davison after the second session.

"It was like a bad cigar. It was pretty stressful in the first session. I just wanted to get it back because I didn't want to cause a red, but I was struggling to breath for half a lap there.

"We got it in and this is a good way to repay the boys. I knew we had a good time in us so that fuelled the motivation to dig in and rag it."

De Pasquale was a much improved third in the second session followed by Mark Winterbottom, Mostert and Waters.

Reynolds and Thomas Randle were next from Feeney and Brown.

The first of the two races kicks off at 1:05pm local time.