Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 5 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
By:

The #6 Tickford Mustang continues to set the pace at Mount Panorama, Will Davison topping Friday's first practice session.

The hour-long dedicated co-driver session was interrupted by two red flags, the first coming at the mid-way point when Jayden Ojeda nudged the wall at The Cutting in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden.

The second, courtesy of Jordan Boys smacking the tyres on the outside of Hell Corner, was inside the last few minutes, setting up a single-lap sprint when the session went green.

That saw a flurry of late improvements, Davison the best of them all with a 2m05.066s.

The #6 Monster Mustang has now topped three of the four practice sessions so far, while it's been a Tickford clean sweep thanks to James Moffat's effort in yesterday's co-driver session.

Garth Tander was second fastest this morning, the lone Holden among a sea of Mustangs in the top five.

Dale Wood was third in the Kelly Mustang, while Tim Slade was fourth after failing to convert a purple first sector on his final run.

Michael Caruso finished up fifth, with Thomas Randle and James Golding the next best of the Holdens in sixth and seventh.

Tony D'Alberto finished up eighth in the #12 Penske Ford, although he had set two purple sectors when Boys sparked the second red flag.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Will Davison 		2'05.066    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		2'05.231 0.165 0.165
3 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		2'05.249 0.183 0.018
4 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia Tim Slade 		2'05.341 0.274 0.091
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Michael Caruso 		2'05.423 0.356 0.082
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Thomas Randle 		2'05.474 0.407 0.050
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia James Golding 		2'05.478 0.411 0.004
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		2'05.529 0.462 0.050
9 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Zane Goddard 		2'05.739 0.672 0.210
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Brodie Kostecki		 2'05.774 0.708 0.035
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Warren Luff 		2'05.791 0.724 0.016
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Kurt Kostecki 		2'05.824 0.758 0.033
13 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia James Moffat 		2'05.890 0.823 0.065
14 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		2'05.892 0.825 0.001
15 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia David Russell 		2'05.916 0.849 0.024
16 19 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Jonathon Webb 		2'06.196 1.129 0.279
17 44 Australia James Courtney
Broc Feeney		 2'06.213 1.146 0.016
18 4 Australia Jack Smith
Jack Perkins 		2'06.357 1.290 0.144
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Dylan O'Keeffe		 2'06.584 1.517 0.226
20 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Will Brown 		2'06.592 1.525 0.008
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jordan Boys		 2'06.675 1.608 0.082
22 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Tim Blanchard 		2'06.836 1.770 0.161
23 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Dean Fiore 		2'06.911 1.845 0.075
24 40 Tyler Everingham
Jayden Ojeda		 2'08.348 3.282 1.437
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Australia Steven Owen 		2'09.266 4.199 0.917
View full results
Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change

Previous article

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Ricciardo: Renault no longer a "hit or miss" car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault no longer a "hit or miss" car

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change

New two-year deal for Winterbottom
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New two-year deal for Winterbottom

Bathurst 1000: Waters edges McLaughlin in third practice
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000: Waters edges McLaughlin in third practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

2
Formula 1

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

3
Formula 1

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

4
Supercars

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma

5
MotoGP

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change
Supercars

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change

New two-year deal for Winterbottom
Supercars

New two-year deal for Winterbottom

Bathurst 1000: Waters edges McLaughlin in third practice
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters edges McLaughlin in third practice

Walkinshaw won't commit to Camaro
Supercars

Walkinshaw won't commit to Camaro

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.