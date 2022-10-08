Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Wood fastest in crash-affected Practice 5

Dale Wood topped a co-driver-only fifth practice session for the Repco Bathurst 1000 that saw three cars hit the wall.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000: Wood fastest in crash-affected Practice 5
Listen to this article

Light rain started to fall right as the hour-long session kicked off, Jamie Whincup leading the early running thanks to a 2m27.266s on his first run.

That was still the benchmark when the session was red flagged for the first time after just 10 minutes when Kurt Kostecki buried his Tickford Mustang in the wall at Griffins Bend.

There was more drama at Griffins just moments after the session went green again when Whincup understeered into the wall.

Unlike Kostecki, Whincup was able to continue – however his Triple Eight Holden was left with front-left damage and didn't get back out after returning to the garage.

At the 25-minute mark Porsche factory ace Matt Campbell took over top spot in his Grove Ford thanks to a 2m27.168s.

Moments later the session was red flagged for a second time thanks to Aaron Seton clobbering the wall at The Esses in the #34 Matt Stone Racing Holden.

When the session resumed the times dipped into the sixes, firstly thanks to Triple Eight's wildcard rookie, who went fastest with a 2m26.391s.

That time was then trumped by Fabian Coulthard's 2m26.290s, before Wood took over top spot with a 2m26.222s in the #8 Brad Jones Racing Holden.

Just as Wood had gone fastest there was a third red flag due to Michael Caruso bogging his Team 18 Holden at The Chase.

That proved to be the end of the session, race control declaring it while the car was being retrieved.

Coulthard ended up second ahead of Jordan Boys, who was an impressive third in the BJR Holden that was repaired overnight following Macauley Jones' run-in with Shane van Gisbergen in qualifying yesterday.

Fraser improved to a 2m26.338s to wind up fourth ahead of Campbell, Warren Luff (Walkinshaw Andretti United) and James Moffat in the provisional pole-holding Tickford Mustang.

Dylan O'Keeffe was eighth for PremiAir Racing, Zane Goddard ninth for Tickford and Whincup 10th thanks to that early time before his crash.

Garth Tander, who topped Thursday's co-driver session, was only good enough for 15th, while both Dick Johnson Racing cars were off the pace, Alex Davison 12th and Tony D'Alberto 18th.

The sixth and final practice session of the weekend will take place at 1pm local time.

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Dale Wood 		Holden Commodore ZB 18 2'26.2221  
2 Australia Chaz Mostert
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'26.2871 0.0650
3 Australia Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys		 Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'26.2932 0.0711
4 Australia Craig Lowndes
Declan Fraser		 Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'26.3384 0.1163
5 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Matt Campbell 		Ford Mustang GT 13 2'26.5158 0.2937
6 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'26.7362 0.5141
7 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 19 2'26.9894 0.7673
8 Australia James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe		 Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'27.1381 0.9160
9 Australia James Courtney
Australia Zane Goddard 		Ford Mustang GT 18 2'27.1640 0.9419
10 Broc Feeney
Australia Jamie Whincup 		Holden Commodore ZB 5 2'27.2668 1.0447
11 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 2'27.4674 1.2453
12 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 18 2'27.4723 1.2502
13 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jayden Ojeda		 Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'27.5829 1.3608
14 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'27.6057 1.3836
15 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'27.6544 1.4323
16 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Ford Mustang GT 15 2'27.7572 1.5351
17 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki 		Ford Mustang GT 17 2'27.8823 1.6602
18 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 15 2'27.9264 1.7043
19 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso 		Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'27.9285 1.7064
20 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Aaron Seton 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 2'28.2869 2.0648
21 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Greg Murphy 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 2'28.3379 2.1158
22 Australia Jack Smith
Australia Jaxon Evans 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'28.6251 2.4030
23 Matt Chahda
Jaylyn Robotham		 Holden Commodore ZB 18 2'28.7183 2.4962
24 New Zealand Chris Pither
Cameron Hill		 Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'28.8027 2.5806
25 Australia Scott Pye
Tyler Everingham		 Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'29.0278 2.8057
26 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Dean Fiore 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'29.1196 2.8975
27 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Matthew Payne		 Ford Mustang GT 15 2'29.1658 2.9437
28 Australia Thomas Randle
Zak Best		 Ford Mustang GT 7 2'32.2925 6.0704
View full results


