Bathurst 1000: Wood fastest in crash-affected Practice 5

Light rain started to fall right as the hour-long session kicked off, Jamie Whincup leading the early running thanks to a 2m27.266s on his first run.

That was still the benchmark when the session was red flagged for the first time after just 10 minutes when Kurt Kostecki buried his Tickford Mustang in the wall at Griffins Bend.

There was more drama at Griffins just moments after the session went green again when Whincup understeered into the wall.

Unlike Kostecki, Whincup was able to continue – however his Triple Eight Holden was left with front-left damage and didn't get back out after returning to the garage.

At the 25-minute mark Porsche factory ace Matt Campbell took over top spot in his Grove Ford thanks to a 2m27.168s.

Moments later the session was red flagged for a second time thanks to Aaron Seton clobbering the wall at The Esses in the #34 Matt Stone Racing Holden.

When the session resumed the times dipped into the sixes, firstly thanks to Triple Eight's wildcard rookie, who went fastest with a 2m26.391s.

That time was then trumped by Fabian Coulthard's 2m26.290s, before Wood took over top spot with a 2m26.222s in the #8 Brad Jones Racing Holden.

Just as Wood had gone fastest there was a third red flag due to Michael Caruso bogging his Team 18 Holden at The Chase.

That proved to be the end of the session, race control declaring it while the car was being retrieved.

Coulthard ended up second ahead of Jordan Boys, who was an impressive third in the BJR Holden that was repaired overnight following Macauley Jones' run-in with Shane van Gisbergen in qualifying yesterday.

Fraser improved to a 2m26.338s to wind up fourth ahead of Campbell, Warren Luff (Walkinshaw Andretti United) and James Moffat in the provisional pole-holding Tickford Mustang.

Dylan O'Keeffe was eighth for PremiAir Racing, Zane Goddard ninth for Tickford and Whincup 10th thanks to that early time before his crash.

Garth Tander, who topped Thursday's co-driver session, was only good enough for 15th, while both Dick Johnson Racing cars were off the pace, Alex Davison 12th and Tony D'Alberto 18th.

The sixth and final practice session of the weekend will take place at 1pm local time.