Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 pole chance

The Kiwi clattered into Macauley Jones in the closing stages of a wet qualifying session at Mount Panorama this evening.

Van Gisbergen had just gone fastest in the first sector and was looking to improve on his fourth position when he came across Jones over the top of the Mountain.

He made contact with Jones that led to Jones rotating and hitting the wall.

Supercars stewards have since confirmed that he will be handed a three-spot grid penalty following tomorrow’s Top 10 Shootout.

That means he won’t be in contention for pole for the Great Race.

After investigating the incident the stewards noted: "Following a DRD Investigation and an admission by Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen, of a breach of Schedule B2, Article 2.1.1 (Careless Driving) for the Incident involving contact with Car 96, Macauley Jones, at Turn 13, the Stewards imposed a 3 Grid Spot penalty in Race 30 for Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander."