Previous / Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take final Holden win

Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander took a fitting victory in the final Repco Bathurst 1000 that will feature the famous Holden brand.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take final Holden win
Listen to this article

Van Gisbergen put in a flawless triple stint to secure what was his second Great Race victory, while Tander added a fifth Bathurst triumph to his impressive record.

The win marked an ideal send-off for the Holden brand at Mount Panorama; with Chaz Mostert and Fabian Coulthard finishing second for Walkinshaw Andretti United, it was a one-two for former factory Holden teams.

Adding to the fairytale is that both van Gisbergen and Tander have won all seven of their collective Bathurst crowns in Holdens, including Tander's two for the famous Holden Racing Team brand in 2009 and 2011.

Cam Waters and James Moffat were the best-placed Ford drivers, rounding out the podium in their Tickford Racing Mustang.

Van Gisbergen now has the 2022 Supercars title all but sealed thanks to a record-breaking 19th win of the season, his margin over Waters 567 points with just two rounds left.

Van Gisbergen takes the chequered flag.

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

The second half of the race resumed with Tander in control ahead of David Russell in the #99 Erebus Holden, Jamie Whincup third in the #88 Triple Eight Holden and Moffat fourth in the #6 Tickford Mustang.

Moffat was the first of that lead group to take his next service, pitting on Lap 96 to hand the car over to Cam Waters

On Lap 101 the two leading cars took to the lane, Tander handing over to van Gisbergen as Brodie Kostecki jumped into the #99 Commodore.

That left Mostert in the lead until he stopped for a brake rotor change on Lap 104.

The next stint was mostly green running, van Gisbergen initially leading Kostecki and Broc Feeney, until Mostert ran down Feeney for third at The Chase.

But the Lap 117 Feeney was starting to come under pressure from a fourth-placed Waters, before Waters decided to stop the following lap.

On Lap 119 the safety car emerged for a seventh time after Todd Hazelwood buried his Matt Stone Racing Holden in the wall at Griffins Bend.

By that point van Gisbergen had built a 17s lead over Kostecki, which evaporated due to the caution.

With the lead group all hitting the lane there was little change in the order, van Gisbergen leading Kostecki, Mostert, Feeney and Waters at the Lap 123 restart.

On Lap 125 Waters made a play for fourth place, he and Feeney running side-by-side up Mountain Straight.

However, Waters couldn't find a way through, the Tickford driver left complaining on the radio about Feeney moving under braking.

At the same time Mostert was glued to the back of Kostecki, their tense battle for second allowing van Gisbergen to pull clear in the lead.

On Lap 127 Waters had another crack at Feeney, hustling the Triple Eight Holden into the Elbow before getting next to him through The Chase.

That forced Feeney to out-brake himself, the rookie running wide as Waters swept into fourth place.

Lee Holdsworth was able to profit from Feeney's mistake as well, following Waters through into fifth.

The lead group held station across the remainder of the stint, when Mostert and Waters took their final stops from third and fourth.

Moments later there was an eighth safety car when Will Davison fenced his DJR Mustang hard at Griffins.

Chaz Mostert followed van Gisbergen home in second for a Holden one-two

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

The rest of the leaders pitted that same lap, van Gisbergen re-emerging with the lead while Kostecki came out next to Mostert, who had just completed his out-lap.

Being on the racing line proved critical for Mostert, with Kostecki forced out of the throttle before the control line due to a recovery vehicle that was on the track.

That helped Mostert executive a controversial pass, leaving the order as van Gisbergen, Mostert, Kostecki and Waters.

The race went green for a final time on Lap 147, Waters wasting little time jumping Kostecki for third at Griffins.

He initially looked like he might challenge Mostert for second, too, however Mostert was able to weather the storm and eventually established himself in second.

At the same time van Gisbergen was able to pull a small, but critical, margin out front.

From there he could manage the gap back to Mostert, van Gisbergen what was needed as he crossed the line a second clear of his Holden rival.

Waters ended up the best part of five seconds off the leader in third while Kostecki was another five seconds back in fourth.

Feeney managed to get back through Holdsworth to seal fifth, while Anton De Pasquale, who had been in podium contention midway through the race, could manage just seventh after a slow stop for new brakes.

Craig Lowndes was a fine eighth in Triple Eight's wildcard entry he shared with rookie Declan Fraser as Bryce Fullwood and Will Brown rounded out the Top 10.

Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy almost made it two wildcards in the Top 10, the Erebus entry falling just short in a credible 11th.

The 2022 Supercars season continues with the Gold Coast 500 on October 28-30.

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 161    
2 Australia Chaz Mostert
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 1.0991  
3 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 161 5.9875  
4 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 10.1572  
5 Broc Feeney
Australia Jamie Whincup 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 15.0853  
6 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Matthew Payne		 Ford Mustang GT 161 15.7835  
7 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 161 18.8110  
8 Australia Craig Lowndes
Declan Fraser		 Holden Commodore ZB 161 19.7505  
9 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Dean Fiore 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 21.7230  
10 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 22.6732  
11 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Greg Murphy 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 23.6628  
12 Australia James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe		 Holden Commodore ZB 161 23.8208  
13 Australia Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys		 Holden Commodore ZB 161 24.6649  
14 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Aaron Seton 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 32.5777  
15 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso 		Holden Commodore ZB 161 33.6527  
16 Australia Scott Pye
Tyler Everingham		 Holden Commodore ZB 161 34.3750  
17 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki 		Ford Mustang GT 161 54.0462  
18 Matt Chahda
Jaylyn Robotham		 Holden Commodore ZB 161 1'58.3461  
19 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Ford Mustang GT 161 2'04.7078  
20 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jayden Ojeda		 Holden Commodore ZB 159 2 laps  
21 New Zealand Chris Pither
Cameron Hill		 Holden Commodore ZB 153 8 laps  
22 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 148 13 laps  
  Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 141    
  Australia Jack Smith
Australia Jaxon Evans 		Holden Commodore ZB 138    
  Australia James Courtney
Australia Zane Goddard 		Ford Mustang GT 4    
  New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Dale Wood 		Holden Commodore ZB 4    
  Australia David Reynolds
Australia Matt Campbell 		Ford Mustang GT 4    
  Australia Thomas Randle
Zak Best		 Ford Mustang GT 0    
View full results
