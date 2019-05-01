Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Single-car qualifying is returning to all NASCAR national series

shares
comments
Single-car qualifying is returning to all NASCAR national series
By:
1h ago

Single-car qualifying is returning to all three NASCAR national series beginning this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

For remainder of the season and beginning this weekend, qualifying for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series will move to a single-car, single-round format at all race tracks except road courses.

At oval tracks measuring 1.25 miles in length or less, qualifying will consist of two timed laps. At oval tracks measuring more than 1.25 miles in length, qualifying will consist of one timed lap.

The group qualifying format will remain in place at road courses.

The qualifying order draw will be determined by the previous race’s starting lineup.

Read Also:

For example, in the Cup Series, the top 20 starters from the previous race will draw to take their qualifying lap in positions 21-40 (the second half of qualifying). The remainder of the cars will draw to qualify in positions 1-20.

This is at least the third significant change in qualifying announced by NASCAR this season.

The qualifying changes this season first began following a third round session at Auto Club Speedway in March when all of the 12 Cup Series cars waited so late to make a qualifying attempt that none of them reached the timing line before five-minute clock expired.

That left none of the 12 drivers with a qualifying speed and the pole was award to Austin Dillon as he was fastest in the second round.

Issues have also flared up at Las Vegas and Texas, and to a lesser extent, at Bristol, Tenn.

For the most part, the issues have arisen due to the increased reliance on the draft that comes with the adaption of NASCAR’s new aero rules in the Cup Series this season.

Read Also:

Next article
Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Ganassi drivers

Previous article

Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Ganassi drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 2020 clutch changes to make starts more driver-dependent
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2020 clutch changes to make starts more driver-dependent

9h ago
Red Bull's latest innovation and Ferrari's F1 updates explained Article
Formula 1

Red Bull's latest innovation and Ferrari's F1 updates explained

Mercedes to make display changes after Hamilton VSC setback Article
Formula 1

Mercedes to make display changes after Hamilton VSC setback

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Single-car qualifying is returning to all NASCAR national series
NASCAR Cup

Single-car qualifying is returning to all NASCAR national series

Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Ganassi drivers
eSports

Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Ganassi drivers

Austin Dillon penalized for Talladega deck lid issue
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon penalized for Talladega deck lid issue

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.