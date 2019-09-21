Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
04 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Race in
18 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
00 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 3 in
11 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Sandown / Race report

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener

shares
comments
Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 3:43 AM

Nestor Girolami made a perfect start to his TCR Australia cameo, dominating the opening race at Sandown.

The WTCR ace was never troubled over the 20-lap journey, pulling as much as 3.5s clear along the way.

Series leader Will Brown did close that gap in the closing stages, but couldn't stop Girolami claiming a 2.2s win for the Wall Honda squad.

Brown's race less straightforward, the HMO Hyundai driver briefly dropping back to fourth behind John Martin (Wall Honda) and Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa).

Quickly getting past Cox, Martin proved a tougher nut to crack for Brown. It wasn't until Lap 12, as Martin struggled on four wet tyres in drying conditions, that Brown charged into second.

Cox profited from Martin's late-race lack of grip too, grabbing third place ahead of Garth Tander (MPC Audi).

Martin, meanwhile, held on for a remarkable fifth place, Liam McAdam (MPC Audi) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) right on his hammer at the flag.

Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) did his title hopes little favour with eighth, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai).

Andre Heimgartner, who started on the outside of the front row, didn't see the finish thanks to a suspected suspension problem on his Kelly Holden.

Next article
Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole

Previous article

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
MotoGP

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

3
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

4
MotoGP

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals

5
Other open wheel

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello

7m

Latest news

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
TCRA

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
TCR

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

Tander returns to TCR Australia
TCRA

Tander returns to TCR Australia

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.