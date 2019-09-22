Top events
TCR Australia / Sandown / Race report

Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2

shares
comments
Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 3:02 AM

Wall Honda driver Nestor Girolami won an action-packed second TCR Australia race at Sandown.

Like yesterday, the WTCR star sprinted from pole at the start, Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) and John Martin (Wall Honda) leading the chasing pack.

The race was swiftly neutralised by a Lap 2 Safety Car, called thanks to Russell Ingall (MPC Audi) firing off at Turn 1, and Bryce Fullwood (Kelly Holden) nerfing Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) into the gravel at Turn 9.

Following the Lap 7 restart Cox made a pair of costly mistakes at Turn 1, losing second to James Moffat (GRM Renault) on on lap, before making contact with Martin after running wide on the next.

The contact was enough to take Martin out of the race.

A second Safety Car, called to clear Alexandra Whitley's broken down Volkswagen, was followed by third mistake for Cox at Turn 1, Garth Tander taking that opportunity to pounce and grab second.

But even the three-time Bathurst champion couldn't run down Girolami, the Argentine taking his second win of the weekend by 1.5s.

Moffat came home third, followed by Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) and Aaron Cameron (MPC VW).

Cox, meanwhile, ended up way down in 13th, after being spun by Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden) in the closing stages.

Pos # Driver Team Car Time
1    38 Nestor Girolami (ARG)   Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   27:56.5831
2     3 Garth Tander (Vic)      Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            27:58.1699
3    34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    28:00.6912
4    50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   28:02.7805
5     2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  28:03.8178
6     8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt Volkswagon Golf GTI  28:04.2009
7    30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         28:04.4301
8     9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 28:05.7813
9    62 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         28:05.9880
10   97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            28:06.3126
11   33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    28:12.2172
12  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         28:32.2499
13    7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 29:03.3031
14   11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         28:12.6142
DNF  24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   14:54.7294
DNF  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagon Golf GTI  15:00.1962
DNF 100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3             2:46.7671
About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

