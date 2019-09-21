Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
08 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
05 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Race in
21 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
04 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 3 in
15 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Sandown / Qualifying report

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole

shares
comments
Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 12:46 AM

WTCR regular Nestor Girolami recovered from an early mistake to secure a comfortable series debut pole position at Sandown.

The practice pacesetter had an awkward start to the session, a mistake at Dandenong Road eight minutes in resulting in a trip through the gravel.

But his recovery was swift, the Argentine going quickest on his very next lap with a 1m15.156s.

His next lap was quicker again, a 1m14.586s stretching his advantage.

Wall Honda teammate John Martin did close the gap to 0.01s with a couple of minutes to go, Girolami responding with a remarkable 1m13.963s on his final run to grab pole.

"I'm really happy," said Girolami. "Thanks to the team, they've done na amazing job since yesterday.

"It was a scary qualifying, I made a mistake and locked a front. After that I adjusted my brake bias and tried to do a clean lap."

Supercars ace Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden) grabbed second at the flag, albeit more than three tenths shy of the polesitter.

Martin slipped back to third, points leader Will Brown (HMO Hyundai) set to join him on the second row.

Brown will start with a five-place advantage over chief title rival Dylan O'Keeffe, the ASM Alfa driver just ninth quickest in that session.

The first race kicks off at 1:10pm local time.

Watch all the Sandown TCR Australia action live and free from anywhere in the world thanks to Motorsport.tv.

Pos # Driver Team Car Time Gap
1   38 Nestor Girolami (ARG)   Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:13.9637  
2  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:14.3147 00.3510
3   24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:14.4205 00.4568
4   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:14.5029 00.5392
5    8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:14.7351 00.7714
6    7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:15.0217 01.0580
7   50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:15.3768 01.4131
8   62 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:15.4249 01.4612
9    9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:16.0341 02.0704
10  34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:16.0353 02.0716
11   3 Garth Tander (Vic)      Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:16.0379 02.0742
12  97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:16.1310 02.1673
13 100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:16.5845 02.6208
14   2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  1:16.8578 02.8941
15  11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:17.2787 03.3150
16  33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:17.8114 03.8477
17  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:18.8787 04.9150
Next article
TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

Previous article

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

3
Formula 1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

4
MotoGP

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals

5
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole

2h

Latest news

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
TCRA

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
TCR

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

Tander returns to TCR Australia
TCRA

Tander returns to TCR Australia

Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo
TCRA

Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.