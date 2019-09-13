Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP3 in
09 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Final Practice in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 3 in
01 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously

shares
comments
Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 8:39 PM

Rubens Barrichello may not have raced a top-level single-seater in seven years, but he says he's not heading to Australia to merely to make up the numbers in S5000.

The 11-time grand prix winner will return to his open-wheeler roots in Australia next week, signing a one-off deal to race in the V8-powered S5000 series.

It will be his first serious open-wheeler outing since his sole IndyCar season back in 2012, his more recent focus having been on Brazil's Stock Car championship.

While admitting it may take a few laps to re-adjust to a formula car, Barrichello says he was buoyed by a recent run in a Brawn Formula 1 car at Goodwood, which he described as like riding a bike.

"I haven’t driven [an open-wheeler] for seven years, so it’s obviously going to take some laps then to get used to it," he said.

"I drove the Brawn at Goodwood and it felt like [riding] a bicycle, but you never know. I mean, it’s going to take me some laps for me to get used to it.

"I drove go-karts this week a lot, because I want to be prepared.

"The Stock Car is not difficult, it’s just that it’s so hot, so for me it’s going to be a test in many respects."

As the headline act for the first-ever S5000 race, the ex-Ferrari star will be the prized scalp for homegrown talent like Will Brown, John Martin and Tim Macrow.

But Barrichello says he never had second thoughts about putting his reputation on the line, deciding in favour of the trek to Australia within "two minutes" of taking the phone call.

He also says he's not making the long flight for giggles, with hopes of being a front-runner.

"You know, at age 47, winning races in the Stock Car like I’m doing, I’ve got to be happy with my performance and in myself," he said.

"I think life is about exceeding expectations and I’m very hard on myself in what I want to achieve.

"So I’m definitely not taking the flight to Australia just for the sake of doing something; I want to do it well and I hope that even at age 47, I’m still more competitive than anyone else.

"I expect to go there and be competitive, but honestly, I don’t know what to expect, so I’m open-minded.

"For sure there is a lot of very young, talented boys there wanting to beat Rubens Barrichello. I’m just down there to have fun and do my very best.

"If that’s good enough for a win, I’ll be so happy."

The Sandown S5000 races can streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.TV.

Confirmed S5000 drivers for Sandown:

Rubens Barrichello – Team BRM
Will Brown – Eggleston Motorsport
Matt Brabham – mtec Motorsport
Tim Macrow – mtec Motorsport
John Martin – AGI Sport
Tom Alexander – AGI Sport
Michael Gibson – Albert Callegher
Barton Mawer – Milldun Motorsport

Rubens Barrichello, Brawn BGP 001

Rubens Barrichello, Brawn BGP 001

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Next article
Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule

Previous article

Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Rubens Barrichello
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

2
Formula 1

Pirelli completes first 18-inch tyre test

3
FIA F2

Correa remains in ICU, shows slight improvement, says family

53m
4
MotoGP

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

5
Other open wheel

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously

1h

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously
Misc

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously

Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule
Misc

Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule

Mawer added to Sandown S5000 field
Misc

Mawer added to Sandown S5000 field

Format change creates Asian F3, TRS rivalry
Misc

Format change creates Asian F3, TRS rivalry

S5000 test driver inks mtec race deal
Misc

S5000 test driver inks mtec race deal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.