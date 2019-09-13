Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule

The Auckland circuit will host the penultimate round of the five-event rapid-fire schedule, with the winner awarded the New Zealand Motor Cup, a prestigious trophy that dates back to the late 1920s.

Past winners of the trophy include John Surtees, Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill, Keke Rosberg, Bruce McLaren, Stirling Moss and Chris Amon.

It will be the first appearance for series at Pukekohe since 2009, back when the first-generation FT-40 package was still in service.

According to category manager Nicolas Caillol, between recent resurfacing works, and a trial run with an FT-50 chassis, the series is satisfied the return will be successful.

"With a brand new car, engine and tyre package these are exciting times for the Castrol Toyota Racing Series and we are absolutely delighted, and excited, to be taking the new generation series to Pukekohe Park," said Caillol.

"Our evaluation with the FT-50 went well and the resurfacing work that has been confirmed will address those areas where both ourselves and the promoter Speed Works felt some work was necessary.

"There is an awful lot of history attached to this event and the new generation of car should be quite something around the circuit."

2020 TRS calendar

17-19 January – Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell – Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy

24-26 January – Teretonga Park, Invercargill – Spirit of a Nation Cup

1-2 February – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Waikato – Denny Hulme Trophy

7-9 February – Pukekohe Park, Pukekohe – New Zealand Motor Cup

15-16 February – Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding – New Zealand Grand Prix