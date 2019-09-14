Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
WU in
08 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
00 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Davison teams with Barrichello for Sandown S5000

shares
comments
Davison teams with Barrichello for Sandown S5000
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 10:01 PM

Alex Davison will join Rubens Barrichello at Team BRM for the S5000 opener at Sandown next weekend.

Davison is the ninth driver confirmed for the history-making Sandown race, the 39-year-old joining the likes of Barichello, Matt Brabham and John Martin on the grid.

It will be a rare appearance in a single-seater for the former factory Porsche racer, his previous experience in open-wheelers limited to Formula Ford as a junior and a one-off outing in a historic Formula 5000 car previously owned by his father Richard Davison.

The Sandown hit-out will also serve as a competitive warm-up ahead of the Supercars enduros, where Davison will team up with brother Will in a Tickford-run Mustang.

Davison will run a unique double duties programme over the Sandown weekend, combining the S5000 drive with the driving standards advisor role for TCR Australia.

“I’ve enjoyed my time as the driver standards advisor for TCR Australia, but I’d much prefer to be the other side of the fence, so I’m really excited for this opportunity,” said Davison.

“I’ve been watching the developments of the S5000 category with interest, right from the beginning. I remember some discussions I had with [category manager] Chris Lambden many years ago, and there’s been some twists and turns, but it’s awesome to see his vision come together.

“There’s been a lot of chat in the industry about it, and it’s an honour to be involved in the first ever event.

“This is the first serious open-wheel race that I’ve been in since the 1999 Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch. I really don’t have any expectations. I’ve never raced wings and slicks, but I’m really excited to be competing.”

The Sandown S5000 races can streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

Confirmed S5000 drivers for Sandown:

Rubens Barrichello – Team BRM
Alex Davison – Team BRM
Will Brown – Eggleston Motorsport
Matt Brabham – mtec Motorsport
Tim Macrow – mtec Motorsport
John Martin – AGI Sport
Tom Alexander – AGI Sport
Michael Gibson – Albert Callegher
Barton Mawer – Milldun Motorsport

Alex Davison, Team BRM S5000

Alex Davison, Team BRM S5000

Photo by: S5000

Next article
Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously

Previous article

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously

Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Rubens Barrichello , Alex Davison
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

2
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

4
MotoGP

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in

5
MotoGP

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

Davison teams with Barrichello for Sandown S5000
Misc

Davison teams with Barrichello for Sandown S5000

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously
Misc

Barrichello taking single-seater comeback seriously

Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule
Misc

Pukekohe returns to Toyota Racing Series schedule

Mawer added to Sandown S5000 field
Misc

Mawer added to Sandown S5000 field

Format change creates Asian F3, TRS rivalry
Misc

Format change creates Asian F3, TRS rivalry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.