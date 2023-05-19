Ty Gibbs' team wins All-Star Race pit crew competition

Subscribe
NASCAR Cup rookie Ty Gibbs’ pit crew ripped off the fastest pit stop of the day and earned the $100,000 bonus as part of the All-Star Race weekend.

Jim Utter
By:

Gibbs crew on the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team completed a four-tire pit stop in 13.012 seconds to lead all 37 entries in both the All-Star Race and the Open.

As the top-performing Open team, Gibbs will start Sunday night’s 100-lap Open race from the pole.

“All credit to them,” Gibbs said of his pit crew. “I don’t think you should be interviewing me. You should be interviewing those guys. They work so hard. I appreciate all that they do.

“I’m excited. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited that NASCAR brought this back.”

Gibbs’ crew chief, Chris Gayle, said he was glad to see his team’s crew get recognition for the work that often goes unnoticed.

“We see the ins and outs every week with these guys – live and die with them,” he said. “We sort of see the success today that you get to enjoy after going through some hit and misses this season.”

Starting alongside Gibbs in the Open race will be Josh Berry, who had a 13.677-second stop in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Berry has been substituting for Alex Bowman, who suffered a fractured vertebra in his back during a wreck in a sprint car race last month.

The top two finishers in the Open race will advance to the All-Star main event Sunday night as will the winner of the Fan Vote.

With the top pit stops among the drivers already qualified for the All-Star Race main event, Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start on the pole for Saturday night’s two 60-lap heat races.

The result of Saturday night’s heat races will set the starting lineup for Sunday night’s All-Star Race which pays $1 million to the winner.

No. 54 winning pit crew

Crew Chief: Chris Gayle

Car Chief: Nate Bellows

Fuel: Peyton Moore

Jack: Darrell Edwards

Front: Blake Houston

Rear: Mike Hicks

Carrier: Jacob Holmes

Driver: Ty Gibbs

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 1 13.012     172.917
2 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 13.297 0.285 0.285 169.211
3 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 13.381 0.369 0.084 168.149
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 13.572 0.560 0.191 165.782
5 48 Josh Berry Chevrolet 1 13.677 0.665 0.105 164.510
6 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 13.712 0.700 0.035 164.090
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 13.835 0.823 0.123 162.631
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 13.867 0.855 0.032 162.256
9 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 13.911 0.899 0.044 161.743
10 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 14.089 1.077 0.178 159.699
11 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 1 14.091 1.079 0.002 159.676
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 14.294 1.282 0.203 157.409
13 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 14.373 1.361 0.079 156.544
14 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 14.509 1.497 0.136 155.076
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 14.674 1.662 0.165 153.332
16 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 14.697 1.685 0.023 153.092
17 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 1 14.707 1.695 0.010 152.988
18 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 1 14.760 1.748 0.053 152.439
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 14.776 1.764 0.016 152.274
20 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 15.063 2.051 0.287 149.373
21 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 15.115 2.103 0.052 148.859
22 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 15.154 2.142 0.039 148.476
23 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 15.167 2.155 0.013 148.348
24 29 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 15.579 2.567 0.412 144.425
25 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 15.796 2.784 0.217 142.441
26 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 18.044 5.032 2.248 124.695
27 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 1 18.281 5.269 0.237 123.079
28 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 18.447 5.435 0.166 121.971
29 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 18.819 5.807 0.372 119.560
30 13 Chandler Smith Chevrolet 1 19.004 5.992 0.185 118.396
31 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 1 19.531 6.519 0.527 115.201
32 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 20.064 7.052 0.533 112.141
33 51 United States Ryan Newman Ford 1 20.300 7.288 0.236 110.837
34 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 1 20.886 7.874 0.586 107.728
35 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 1 21.034 8.022 0.148 106.970
36 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 1 21.066 8.054 0.032 106.807
37 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 21.359 8.347 0.293 105.342
