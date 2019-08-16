NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II / Practice report

Toyota drivers dominate Friday's first Cup practice at Bristol

shares
comments
Toyota drivers dominate Friday's first Cup practice at Bristol
By:
Aug 16, 2019, 4:13 PM

Toyota Racing is still looking for its first pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season and Friday’s first practice is a good sign the drought may end this weekend.

Denny Hamlin ended up fastest in Friday’s 50-minute session at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway as Toyota drivers claimed four of the top-five speeds.

Hamlin’s average lap speed of 128.606 mph topped his Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota teammate Erik Jones (128.151 mph) and Ford driver Joey Logano (127.852 mph).

Completing the top-five were Toyota drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

Logano had the fastest average lap speed (126.742 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-three in that category.

Both Truex and Bowman had scary moments during the session but were able to keep their respective cars off the wall.

 
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 41 14.920     128.606
2 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 53 14.973 0.053 0.053 128.151
3 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 46 15.008 0.088 0.035 127.852
4 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 43 15.032 0.112 0.024 127.648
5 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 63 15.038 0.118 0.006 127.597
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 39 15.065 0.145 0.027 127.368
7 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 41 15.091 0.171 0.026 127.149
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 37 15.098 0.178 0.007 127.090
9 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 35 15.098 0.178 0.0 127.090
10 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 60 15.139 0.219 0.041 126.745
11 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 56 15.141 0.221 0.002 126.729
12 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 63 15.142 0.222 0.001 126.720
13 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 43 15.148 0.228 0.006 126.670
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 38 15.150 0.230 0.002 126.653
15 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 59 15.162 0.242 0.012 126.553
16 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 51 15.165 0.245 0.003 126.528
17 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 64 15.169 0.249 0.004 126.495
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 61 15.173 0.253 0.004 126.461
19 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 41 15.191 0.271 0.018 126.312
20 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 56 15.201 0.281 0.010 126.229
21 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 41 15.211 0.291 0.010 126.146
22 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 44 15.227 0.307 0.016 126.013
23 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 42 15.228 0.308 0.001 126.005
24 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 47 15.230 0.310 0.002 125.988
25 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 79 15.232 0.312 0.002 125.972
26 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 50 15.266 0.346 0.034 125.691
27 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 52 15.281 0.361 0.015 125.568
28 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 50 15.295 0.375 0.014 125.453
29 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 30 15.322 0.402 0.027 125.232
30 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 53 15.329 0.409 0.007 125.175
31 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 39 15.332 0.412 0.003 125.150
32 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 43 15.352 0.432 0.020 124.987
33 54 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 18 15.619 0.699 0.267 122.850
34 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 60 15.631 0.711 0.012 122.756
35 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 46 15.854 0.934 0.223 121.029
36 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 5 15.862 0.942 0.008 120.968
37 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 11 15.889 0.969 0.027 120.763
38 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 21 16.002 1.082 0.113 119.910

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol II
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

