Toyota drivers dominate Friday's first Cup practice at Bristol

Denny Hamlin ended up fastest in Friday’s 50-minute session at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway as Toyota drivers claimed four of the top-five speeds.

Hamlin’s average lap speed of 128.606 mph topped his Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota teammate Erik Jones (128.151 mph) and Ford driver Joey Logano (127.852 mph).

Completing the top-five were Toyota drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

Logano had the fastest average lap speed (126.742 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-three in that category.

Both Truex and Bowman had scary moments during the session but were able to keep their respective cars off the wall.