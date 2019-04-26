Despite rule changes, Ryan Newman tops 204 mph at Talladega

Ryan Newman ended up posting an average speed of 204.157 mph to lead the final 50-minute session.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second (204.127 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (204.114 mph). Rookie Matt Tifft was fourth and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Paul Menard, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin.

Prior to the start of the final session, NASCAR added a 1-inch wicker bill to the top of the rear spoiler and allowed teams to choose between two different rear gear ratios up until the start of Sunday’s race.

NASCAR and teams were hoping to reduce some of the rpms the engines were turning and lower the closing speeds.

In all, the top six drivers posted average lap speeds of more than 204 mph; the top nine topped 202 mph; and the top 24 exceeded 200 mph.