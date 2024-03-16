All Series
NASCAR Cup Bristol
Practice report

Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney led the way in Saturday’s practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang

David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Sunday’s race will be the first in the spring on the asphalt surface at Bristol since 2020. The spring race has been run on dirt the past three seasons, with Christopher Bell the most recent winner last year.

Blaney, who currently leads the series points standings, topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 127.681 mph. The top three overall speeds were from the first 20-minute group, with Blaney followed by Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace.

Harrison Burton led the way in Group B with an average lap speed of 125.215 mph.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the best average speed (125.713 mph) followed by Ross Chastain and Wallace.

Group B

Burton was the surprise leader in the Group B session with an average lap speed of 125.215 mph.

Chase Elliott was second fastest (124.654 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (124.654 mph).

Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

In the opening minutes of the session, Ty Gibbs shot up the track in Turn 2 and hit the wall, bringing out a brief caution. The team made repairs to his No. 54 Toyota and he was able to return to the track before the conclusion of practice.

 

Group A

Blaney got off to a quick start in practice and went right to top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 127.681 mph.

Busch was second quick at 126.988 mph while Wallace ended up third (126.921 mph).

Chastain ended up fourth and Blaney’s Penske teammate, Joey Logano, rounded out the top five.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 36

15.028

   127.682
2 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 37

+0.082

15.110

 0.082 126.989
3 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 56

+0.090

15.118

 0.008 126.922
4 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 51

+0.092

15.120

 0.002 126.905
5 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 40

+0.097

15.125

 0.005 126.863
6 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 36

+0.133

15.161

 0.036 126.562
7 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 29

+0.178

15.206

 0.045 126.187
8 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 48

+0.207

15.235

 0.029 125.947
9 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 38

+0.236

15.264

 0.029 125.708
10 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 42

+0.279

15.307

 0.043 125.354
11 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 16

+0.290

15.318

 0.011 125.264
12 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 41

+0.295

15.323

 0.005 125.224
13 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 31

+0.296

15.324

 0.001 125.215
14 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 32

+0.305

15.333

 0.009 125.142
15 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 45

+0.352

15.380

 0.047 124.759
16 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 29

+0.357

15.385

 0.005 124.719
17 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 34

+0.365

15.393

 0.008 124.654
18 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 31

+0.385

15.413

 0.020 124.492
19 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 32

+0.387

15.415

 0.002 124.476
20
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 37

+0.391

15.419

 0.004 124.444
21 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 31

+0.460

15.488

 0.069 123.889
22 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 34

+0.503

15.531

 0.043 123.546
23 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 34

+0.506

15.534

 0.003 123.523
24 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 37

+0.516

15.544

 0.010 123.443
25 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 30

+0.573

15.601

 0.057 122.992
26 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 36

+0.592

15.620

 0.019 122.843
27 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 25

+0.599

15.627

 0.007 122.787
28 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 28

+0.604

15.632

 0.005 122.748
29 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 34

+0.613

15.641

 0.009 122.678
30 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 31

+0.629

15.657

 0.016 122.552
31
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 24

+0.728

15.756

 0.099 121.782
32 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 34

+0.746

15.774

 0.018 121.643
33 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 23

+0.786

15.814

 0.040 121.336
34
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 14

+0.859

15.887

 0.073 120.778
35 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 40

+0.908

15.936

 0.049 120.407
36 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 33

+1.239

16.267

 0.331 117.957

Jim Utter
