Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
Reddick takes pole position at Las Vegas over Cindric
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II News

Ryan Blaney leads Saturday's Cup practice at Las Vegas

Despite the development of a tire issue, Ryan Blaney ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Ryan Blaney leads Saturday's Cup practice at Las Vegas
Listen to this article

Blaney topped the charts with an average lap speed of 183.517 mph, which he set in the first few minutes of the Group A session.

However, late in his 31-lap run on the track, Blaney reported a tire issue.

“I kind of felt something start to go wrong. I decided to come in,” he said. “It went flat coming down pit road. Fortunately, we caught it. Now, it’s trying to figure out what the problem is and how to fix it.”

Ross Chastain ended up second-fastest (183.349 mph) and Erik Jones was third (183.342 mph).

A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average speed (182.343 mph). Chastain and Almirola were second and third in that category, respectively.

Group B

Chastain led the way in the second 20-minute practice session with an average lap speed of 183.349 mph.

Allmendinger was second (182.982 mph) and Cindric was third (182.883 mph).

Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents in the second session.

Group A

Blaney led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 183.517 mph.

Jones ended up second-fastest (183.342 mph) and Daniel Suarez was third (182.173 mph).

“I was definitely quick there to start so (the car) is good,” Jones said. “Probably need a little bit more speed. There at the end the track was changing and rubbering up. We’d love to qualify good. We don’t usually qualify that good. Hoping this is the weekend we can start a little farther up front.”

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 31 29.425     183.517
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 22 29.452 0.027 0.027 183.349
3 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 20 29.453 0.028 0.001 183.343
4 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 20 29.511 0.086 0.058 182.983
5 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 24 29.527 0.102 0.016 182.883
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 22 29.594 0.169 0.067 182.469
7 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 15 29.640 0.215 0.046 182.186
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 25 29.642 0.217 0.002 182.174
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 19 29.659 0.234 0.017 182.070
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 14 29.679 0.254 0.020 181.947
11 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 23 29.701 0.276 0.022 181.812
12 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 18 29.711 0.286 0.010 181.751
13 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 14 29.722 0.297 0.011 181.684
14 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 19 29.724 0.299 0.002 181.671
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 22 29.738 0.313 0.014 181.586
16 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 17 29.747 0.322 0.009 181.531
17 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 18 29.755 0.330 0.008 181.482
18 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 18 29.779 0.354 0.024 181.336
19 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 25 29.784 0.359 0.005 181.305
20 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 22 29.792 0.367 0.008 181.257
21 48 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 22 29.793 0.368 0.001 181.251
22 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 21 29.804 0.379 0.011 181.184
23 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 25 29.805 0.380 0.001 181.178
24 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 22 29.841 0.416 0.036 180.959
25 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 16 29.960 0.535 0.119 180.240
26 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 19 29.980 0.555 0.020 180.120
27 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 16 30.033 0.608 0.053 179.802
28 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 21 30.039 0.614 0.006 179.766
29 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 18 30.045 0.620 0.006 179.730
30 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 17 30.045 0.620 0.000 179.730
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 19 30.055 0.630 0.010 179.671
32 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 26 30.103 0.678 0.048 179.384
33 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 11 30.156 0.731 0.053 179.069
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 15 30.286 0.861 0.130 178.300
35 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 21 30.494 1.069 0.208 177.084
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 6 30.775 1.350 0.281 175.467
Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
Previous article

Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
Next article

Reddick takes pole position at Las Vegas over Cindric

Reddick takes pole position at Las Vegas over Cindric
Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had" Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

Prema drivers Louis Deletraz and Ferdinand Habsburg secured the 2022 European Le Mans Series title with victory in Sunday's final round of the season at Portimao.

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"

Ross Chastain came oh-so-close to giving fledgling Trackhouse Racing its first opportunity to compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race

On fresher tires, Joey Logano passed Ross Chastain with two laps remaining and held on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson got together on track at Las Vegas (N.V.) Motor Speedway, and the incident spilled over into the infield afterwards.

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
