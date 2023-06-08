Gragson out with concussion-like symptoms after Gateway crash
Noah Gragson has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms, and Grant Enfinger has been named as the substitute driver for this weekend's race at Sonoma (Ca.) Raceway.
The NASCAR Cup Series rookie was one of several drivers who suffered a brake rotor failure during the 300-mile event at WWT Raceway. Unfortunately, he took a much harder hit than others as he spun towards the inside before slamming the outside wall.
He was initially evaluated and released from the infield care center, but developed symptoms later in the week and is now seeking treatment, per the team.
Gragson, 24, currently sits 32nd in the championship standings and is not locked into the playoffs.
“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” said Legacy Motor Club (LMC) co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.
Gragson will be replaced behind the wheel of the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet with Grant Enfinger. The NASCAR Truck Series regular has never started a Cup Series race, but is a nine-time winner at the Truck level. He also won the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2015.
“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”
This has been a difficult week for Legacy MC with the sister No. 43 team suffering an L1-level penalty after they were found to have modified the greenhouse of Erik Jones' car.
Gragson is the third Cup driver to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms since the introduction of the Next Gen car last year, along with Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.
Enfinger uses three-wide pass to take Kansas Truck win
Enfinger uses three-wide pass to take Kansas Truck win Enfinger uses three-wide pass to take Kansas Truck win
Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
Grant Enfinger rallies to take Richmond Trucks win over Crafton
Grant Enfinger rallies to take Richmond Trucks win over Crafton Grant Enfinger rallies to take Richmond Trucks win over Crafton
Latest news
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes
Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes
Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session
Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session
Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery
Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.