Subscribe
Previous / Kobayashi to make NASCAR Cup debut with 23XI Racing at Indy road course
NASCAR Cup News

Erik Jones and No. 43 Legacy MC team penalized by NASCAR

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team are the latest to be penalized by NASCAR for violations found at the R&D Center.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Bommarito.com Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR penalized LMC after finding modifications made to the greenhouse of the car.

The L1-level penalty has resulted in the loss of 60 driver and owner points, dropping Jones from 26th to 30th in the regular season championship standings. He was 68 points outside of the playoffs, now falling to 128 points adrift of the cut line.

They've also been assessed the loss of five playoff points. 

Additionally, crew chief Dave Elenz has been fined $75,000 and suspended for the next two points-paying races.

Jones finished 18th at Gateway last weekend. It's unclear at this time of the organization intends to appeal, releasing the following statement:

"Legacy Motor Club acknowledges the L1 penalty issued today following the NASCAR R&D center inspection of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after the race event at World Wide Technology Raceway. The team will observe the two-race suspension for crew chief Dave Elenz as Joey Cohen, VP, Race Operations will serve as the interim crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 43 team at Sonoma Raceway.

“We have been diligently working with NASCAR regarding the penalty and are working internally to determine the course of action in response. We will announce that decision within the timeframe determined by the NASCAR Rule Book."

Legacy MC are far from the first Cup team penalized this year. Hendrick Motorsports (No. 5; No. 9; No. 24 (twice); No. 48 (twice)), Kaulig Racing (No. 31), Richard Childress Racing (No. 3), Stewart-Haas Racing (No. 14), and 23XI Racing (No. 45) have all been penalized for technical violations during the 2023 season.

This week, NASCAR also penalized the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Truck team and driver Chris Hacker for a window net violation. They have docked 25 driver and owner points, while crew chief Andrew Abbott was fined $5,000.

shares
comments

Kobayashi to make NASCAR Cup debut with 23XI Racing at Indy road course
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

Le Mans

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe