NASCAR Cup / Richmond Results

NASCAR Cup Richmond results: Hamlin wins

Denny Hamlin made a two-stop strategy work to perfection as he claimed victory in Round 7 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Listen to this article

Richmond Raceway came down to a battle of varying strategies as William Byron tried to fend off Martin Truex Jr. while Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick hunted them both.

With just four laps remaining, Hamlin completed the pass for the race lead and then held off Harvick to snap a string of bad races with a much-needed victory for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.

The race saw seven different leaders and 13 lead changes with five cautions.

Ryan Blaney led the most laps at 128, and won the first stage, but finished seventh. Truex, who won the second stage, ended up in fourth.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:04'43.169     5
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 3:04'43.721 0.552 0.552  
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 400 3:04'45.904 2.735 2.183 122
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:04'46.430 3.261 0.526 80
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:04'48.724 5.555 2.294  
6 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:04'48.914 5.745 0.190 63
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 400 3:04'54.353 11.184 5.439 128
8 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 3:04'54.959 11.790 0.606  
9 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 400 3:04'55.837 12.668 0.878 1
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 400 3:04'57.282 14.113 1.445  
11 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 400 3:04'58.796 15.627 1.514  
12 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 400 3:04'59.232 16.063 0.436  
13 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 400 3:05'03.694 20.525 4.462  
14 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:05'04.203 21.034 0.509  
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 400 3:05'04.896 21.727 0.693  
16 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 400 3:05'07.942 24.773 3.046  
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 399 3:04'44.024 1 Lap 1 Lap 1
18 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 399 3:04'46.620 1 Lap 2.596  
19 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 399 3:04'54.021 1 Lap 7.401  
20 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 399 3:04'55.388 1 Lap 1.367  
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 398 3:04'43.961 2 Laps 1 Lap  
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 398 3:04'46.645 2 Laps 2.684  
23 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 398 3:04'54.252 2 Laps 7.607  
24 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 398 3:05'02.965 2 Laps 8.713  
25 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 397 3:04'53.544 3 Laps 1 Lap  
26 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 397 3:05'04.004 3 Laps 10.460  
27 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 396 3:04'48.082 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 396 3:04'51.933 4 Laps 3.851  
29 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 396 3:04'56.461 4 Laps 4.528  
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 395 3:04'47.681 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 392 3:04'50.143 8 Laps 3 Laps  
32 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 390 3:04'52.444 10 Laps 2 Laps  
33 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 390 3:05'05.081 10 Laps 12.637  
34 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 386 3:04'47.455 14 Laps 4 Laps  
35 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 291 3:05'07.374 109 Laps 95 Laps  
36 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 241 1:55'37.275 159 Laps 50 Laps  
37 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 96 48'55.476 304 Laps 145 Laps  
Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex
