NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads

Kyle Busch led the way at 119.691mph in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

There was one incident involving Bubba Wallace, who went spinning but escaped otherwise unscathed. Corey LaJoie also made minor contact with the outside wall.

Ryan Blaney ran the most laps at 44 total.

