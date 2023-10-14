Subscribe
Chastain tops Las Vegas Cup practice; Elliott and Suarez wreck

Ross Chastain topped Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as several Hendrick Motorsports drivers were plagued with tire issues.

Jim Utter
By:

Chastain, who ran in the second group, topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 186.857 mph. Chastain was among the four drivers eliminated from further playoff contention following last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval.

Chris Buecher, also in the second group and still in the playoff hunt, ended up second fastest (186.638 mph).

Tyler Reddick was third quick overall and led the first group at 185.956 mph. Reddick also remains in the hunt for the series championship.

Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Kyle Larson had the best average lap speed (183.975 mph). William Byron and Reddick were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Reddick ended up fastest in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 185.956 mph.

Elliott was second-quick at 185.458 mph while Hocevar was third (185.274 mph).

Playoff drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

About nine minutes into the session, Elliott appeared to have a tire go down, spun through Turn 4 and hit the wall with the right-side of his No. 9 Chevrolet.

 

Elliott will move to a backup car and have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. “Definitely a bummer but it’s kind of been like that all year,” Elliott said.

On the same lap, Elliott’s teammate, Larson, complained of a possible tire going down as well and immediately returned to pit road.

“I felt a vibration off (Turn) 2, that’s not normal, so I came down pit road,” he said. “Then Chase blew his out and crashed. So, we got lucky.”

Group B

Chastain quickly jumped to the top of the chart in the second group with an average lap speed of 186.857 mph.

Buescher ended up second fastest at 186.638 mph while Byron was third (185.401 mph).

Ty Gibbs and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

About halfway through the session, Byron reported a “little vibration” and brought his No. 24 Chevrolet to pit road to his team could assess his tire wear.

In the final minutes of the session, Daniel Suarez had a tire go down, spun off Turn 2 and hit the inside wall, doing extensive damage to his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

 

Suarez will move to a backup car and will also have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 16 28.899   186.858
2 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 16 +0.034 0.034 186.638
3 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 20 +0.140 0.106 185.957
4 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 15 +0.218 0.078 185.459
5 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 15 +0.227 0.009 185.401
6
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 16 +0.247 0.020 185.274
7 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 23 +0.260 0.013 185.192
8 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 14 +0.265 0.005 185.160
9
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 25 +0.316 0.051 184.837
10 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 16 +0.322 0.006 184.799
11 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 13 +0.334 0.012 184.723
12 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 26 +0.367 0.033 184.514
13 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 20 +0.389 0.022 184.376
14 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 22 +0.431 0.042 184.112
15 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 17 +0.432 0.001 184.106
16 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 21 +0.456 0.024 183.955
17 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 22 +0.458 0.002 183.943
18 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 17 +0.508 0.050 183.630
19 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 13 +0.509 0.001 183.624
20 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 17 +0.519 0.010 183.561
21 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 18 +0.546 0.027 183.393
22 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 15 +0.622 0.076 182.921
23 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 22 +0.625 0.003 182.902
24 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 23 +0.646 0.021 182.772
25 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 17 +0.661 0.015 182.679
26 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 31 +0.667 0.006 182.642
27 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 19 +0.677 0.010 182.580
28 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 20 +0.679 0.002 182.568
29 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 13 +0.683 0.004 182.543
30 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 23 +0.773 0.090 181.990
31 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 15 +0.773 0.000 181.990
32 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 19 +0.828 0.055 181.653
33 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 19 +0.897 0.069 181.232
34 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 19 +0.992 0.095 180.656
35 United StatesB. POOLERick Ware Racing 15 Ford 17 +1.026 0.034 180.451
36 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 11 +1.243 0.217 179.152
