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Practice report
NASCAR Cup San Diego

NASCAR Cup drivers get chaotic first taste of San Diego street course

Kyle Larson was fastest as the new Naval Base Coronado circuit produced spins, wall contact and near misses

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup drivers got a 50-minute practice on Friday, and they had very little time to learn the newly constructed 3.4-mile street course.

Reigning two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson ran the fastest lap with a 2:16.588s, leading Todd Gilliland, Ty Gibbs, Connor Zilisch, and Carson Hocevar.

Corey Heim, Michael McDowell, Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Hill, and Alex Bowman filled out the remainder of the top ten.

The session wasn't as chaotic as the NASCAR Truck or O'Reilly sessions that preceded it, but there were still plenty of moments.

Austin Cindric spun, Brad Keselowski nosed it into the tire barrier, and Jimmie Johnson went for an impressive 360-degree spin, standing in the throttle and somehow managing to keep it out of the wall.

 

Ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen is making his Cup debut this weekend with Trackhouse's Project 91 entry, and while he had decent pace, he did find the wall. The Dane smacked the wall with the right-side of his car at the exit of the final corner, and then hit the wall again with the left-side at the exit of Turn 1.

 

Christopher Bell is racing with a fractured left wrist, and actually stepped out of his car halfway through the session so relief driver Brent Crews could run some laps in the JGR No. 20 Toyota.

Hill, who was one of just two Cup drivers allowed to take part in the lower division races and already had track time, was the first driver to break into the 2:17s. 

Teams had three sets of tires available, and times continued to rapidly fall whenever a new set went on. Van Gisbergen was the fastest of all drivers before the third set of stickers went on, but SVG never actually put that set on due to some miscommunication with the team over the radio. 

Van Gisbergen also posted the fastest five-lap average at 2:18.19s, followed by Hill and McDowell, who were about a second off of SVG in the five-lap averages.

No driver ran more than 15 laps on Friday, and while there were several minor incidents, there were no red flags.

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

San Diego NASCAR Cup practice results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 12

2'16.588

   89.613
2 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 13

+0.293

2'16.881

 0.293 89.421
3 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 14

+0.336

2'16.924

 0.043 89.393
4
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 13

+0.372

2'16.960

 0.036 89.369
5 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 11

+0.413

2'17.001

 0.041 89.342
6
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 12

+0.451

2'17.039

 0.038 89.318
7 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 15

+0.696

2'17.284

 0.245 89.158
8 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 13

+0.732

2'17.320

 0.036 89.135
9 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 14

+1.021

2'17.609

 0.289 88.948
10 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 13

+1.093

2'17.681

 0.072 88.901
11 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 13

+1.290

2'17.878

 0.197 88.774
12 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 13

+1.294

2'17.882

 0.004 88.772
13 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 14

+1.374

2'17.962

 0.080 88.720
14 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 15

+1.467

2'18.055

 0.093 88.660
15 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 15

+1.625

2'18.213

 0.158 88.559
16 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 14

+1.754

2'18.342

 0.129 88.476
17 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 15

+1.803

2'18.391

 0.049 88.445
18 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 13

+1.888

2'18.476

 0.085 88.391
19 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 12

+2.041

2'18.629

 0.153 88.293
20 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 15

+2.045

2'18.633

 0.004 88.291
21 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 13

+2.125

2'18.713

 0.080 88.240
22 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 12

+2.231

2'18.819

 0.106 88.172
23 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 15

+2.330

2'18.918

 0.099 88.110
24 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 12

+2.494

2'19.082

 0.164 88.006
25 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 10

+2.529

2'19.117

 0.035 87.983
26 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 14

+2.579

2'19.167

 0.050 87.952
27 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 13

+2.594

2'19.182

 0.015 87.942
28 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 14

+2.724

2'19.312

 0.130 87.860
29 K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing 91 Chevrolet 12

+2.787

2'19.375

 0.063 87.821
30 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 15

+2.835

2'19.423

 0.048 87.790
31 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 12

+2.882

2'19.470

 0.047 87.761
32 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 10

+2.928

2'19.516

 0.046 87.732
33 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 13

+3.105

2'19.693

 0.177 87.621
34
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 9

+3.527

2'20.115

 0.422 87.357
35 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 11

+3.758

2'20.346

 0.231 87.213
37 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 10

+4.544

2'21.132

 0.786 86.727
38 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 13

+5.066

2'21.654

 0.522 86.408
39 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 11

+5.263

2'21.851

 0.197 86.288

 

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