Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup San Diego

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney had a 'Dumb & Dumber' moment in San Diego

The 2020 champion wasn't go to say 'no' to avoiding a long walk

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Edited:
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

As recorded by Katelyn Larson on Saturday morning, Chase Elliott hitched a ride to the Naval Air Station North Island on a motorized scooter with old friend and fellow Cup Series contender Ryan Blaney.

 

“Kaitlyn did us dirty on that one,” Blaney said with a laugh when asked about it on Saturday afternoon in San Diego. “But we're sitting at the same hotel and I was like, ‘Hey, I got a scooter if you want a ride, instead of walking two miles’ and he was like, ‘yeah.’

Blaney called themselves ‘Harry and Lloyd’ in reference to the scene from ‘Dumb and Dumber.’

“So yeah, I appreciate her for filming.”  

The extra passenger also killed his battery.

“My scooter only has seven miles of battery charge to it and it's two miles here,” Blaney said. “Then it had to go 3.5 miles on the racetrack and the thing's only supposed to hold a max weight of like 220 pounds and Chase and I exceed that. I think we overheated it a little bit.”

Elliott had a laugh over it too.

“When I left the house this week, I don't think I had me on the back of another man's scooter on my bingo card, but here we are,” Elliott said. “And you know what? I was going to walk and my man offered me a ride and off we went.

“So fortunately he had a secondary scooter here and he was kind enough to let me have that one on the way back tonight so we don't have to do that again, which is alright with me.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup drivers get chaotic first taste of San Diego street course

Top Comments
More from
Matt Weaver

Kevin Magnussen's NASCAR debut is part of post-F1 'open mind' to global motorsports

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Kevin Magnussen's NASCAR debut is part of post-F1 'open mind' to global motorsports

NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Series TV ratings from Pocono

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Series TV ratings from Pocono

Joe Gibbs Racing adds to lawsuit against Chris Gabehart, Spire

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Joe Gibbs Racing adds to lawsuit against Chris Gabehart, Spire
More from
Ryan Blaney

George Russell eyes NASCAR run after meeting 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
George Russell eyes NASCAR run after meeting 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney takes blame for huge Reddick, Elliott crash at checkered flag

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Ryan Blaney takes blame for huge Reddick, Elliott crash at checkered flag

Team Penske makes another pit crew change for Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Team Penske makes another pit crew change for Ryan Blaney

Latest news

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney had a 'Dumb & Dumber' moment in San Diego

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney had a 'Dumb & Dumber' moment in San Diego

NASCAR Cup drivers get chaotic first taste of San Diego street course

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
San Diego
NASCAR Cup drivers get chaotic first taste of San Diego street course

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win draws Michael Schumacher comparison after Barcelona F1 victory

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win draws Michael Schumacher comparison after Barcelona F1 victory

Claire Williams: George Russell deserves F1 title but bad luck may stick

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Claire Williams: George Russell deserves F1 title but bad luck may stick