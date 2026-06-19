Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney had a 'Dumb & Dumber' moment in San Diego

As recorded by Katelyn Larson on Saturday morning, Chase Elliott hitched a ride to the Naval Air Station North Island on a motorized scooter with old friend and fellow Cup Series contender Ryan Blaney.

“Kaitlyn did us dirty on that one,” Blaney said with a laugh when asked about it on Saturday afternoon in San Diego. “But we're sitting at the same hotel and I was like, ‘Hey, I got a scooter if you want a ride, instead of walking two miles’ and he was like, ‘yeah.’

Blaney called themselves ‘Harry and Lloyd’ in reference to the scene from ‘Dumb and Dumber.’

“So yeah, I appreciate her for filming.”

The extra passenger also killed his battery.

“My scooter only has seven miles of battery charge to it and it's two miles here,” Blaney said. “Then it had to go 3.5 miles on the racetrack and the thing's only supposed to hold a max weight of like 220 pounds and Chase and I exceed that. I think we overheated it a little bit.”

Elliott had a laugh over it too.

“When I left the house this week, I don't think I had me on the back of another man's scooter on my bingo card, but here we are,” Elliott said. “And you know what? I was going to walk and my man offered me a ride and off we went.

“So fortunately he had a secondary scooter here and he was kind enough to let me have that one on the way back tonight so we don't have to do that again, which is alright with me.”